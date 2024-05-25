Drug Abuse: Firm takes campaign to Kaduna school, donates 3,000 books

Touring and adventure bikers group, Jeje Riders Nigeria took their nationwide anti-drugs campaign to Government Secondary School, Kakuri, Kaduna sensitising the students on the dangers of drug abuse.

The event, which took place at the school premises on Friday, also saw the donation of 3,000 books to enhance learning as the students were mentored in career development.

Speaking on behalf of Jeje Riders Nigeria, Mr Joel Bwankwot, said the group is not just an adventure group but a humanitarian association with the zeal to contribute to societal growth by directly impacting lives across the nation.

He said as part of the objectives of Jeje Riders Nigeria is charity. “We are aware that people like you are leaders of tomorrow, it can never be over emphasised and we put attention on people like you mostly in the areas of healthcare, education and that is why we are here today.

“We have carried out activities across the nation in the area of education because we believe that education is the pathway for you to become great leaders of tomorrow.

“Part of our contribution to making you great leaders of tomorrow is the donation of books to you, the students, to relieve the burden on your parents and the government,” Bwankwot said.

He said the group has carried out ICT projects in Gombe and Jigawa States, water projects in Zamfara State, and donated healthcare equipment to hospitals in Kaduna.

He stressed that the group is worried over the prevalence of drug abuse among young people in northern Nigeria hence the need to carry out sensitisation campaigns in schools using the array of professionals among its ranks to educate students on the dangers of abusing drugs.

Speaking on dangers of drug abuse, Captain Ibrahim Bwala, a pharmacist in the Nigerian Army and member of Jeje Riders, said in his brief presentation that drug abuse is the misuse of drugs and taking doses that are not recommended by a medical expert.

He said youths are now abusing alcohol, cigarettes, cocaine, codeine, tramadol, Indian helm, and many others, which is leading them astray, especially in their studies.

He said many youth abuse drugs due to peer pressure, boredom, the need to keep alert, family neglect, and other challenges.

The consequences of drug abuse, according to Captain Bwala, are that it affects the physical health of the lungs, kidneys, and other internal organs of the body.

He charged the students to stay away from drug abuse to avoid mental health challenges, such as depression, which may lead to suicide and can also affect their academic performance.

“Learn to say no to pressure from anyone to abuse drugs; listen to your parents and teachers. In case you are not sure of what to do, talk to your parents and teachers, and you can talk to Jeje Riders for guidance,” Captain Bwala said.

On career development, a career pilot with the Nigerian Air Force, Wing Commander Abayomi Ajibola Odunola, encouraged the students to work hard to be able to attain their dream career in life.

He said that through education and steadfastness, they can achieve their goals in life.

“It is only education that makes you succeed in life; education gives you direction, it exposes you to a lot of things. I want to encourage you all to have your personal goals and aspirations of whatever you want to be, and I tell you that tomorrow is better than today, but the journey of tomorrow starts today,” Wing Commander Odunola said.

Responding on behalf of the school, the principal, Government Secondary School, Kakuri, Mrs Phibi Audu, thanked Jeje Riders for visiting the school and inspiring the students in their education drive.

She said the teachers and students have been challenged by the array of professionals in the group to work hard to attain the highest levels in their chosen fields.

She noted that the action of the group was to contribute to the education of the students and assured that the books donated to the students will be used judiciously to enhance learning.

Audu charges all the students to sit up, become great men and women tomorrow, and avoid the abuse of drugs at all times.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of six books to each of the students of the school.

Jeje Riders Nigeria is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, with a maximum membership of 24 riders from across Nigeria. It was established on September 24, 2022.

According to the group, the sole purpose of the association is to promote unity, peace, brotherhood and harmony with one another as one exclusive, indivisible and indissoluble, non-religious and non-political, social association. The association has been impacting lives positively by giving back to society through various charity activities while at the same time having fun.