Drainage worker dies in Lagos tunnel after five days of search and rescue

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) has confirmed the death of a man trapped in an underground tunnel for five days around the Onipan area of the state.

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

He said the man was rescued dead in the evening on Friday.

“After five days of painstaking, tedious, and energy-sapping operations, the team remained determined and focused on the rescue operation.

“At about 5:53 p.m. on Friday, May 10, the victim was recovered dead from the underground drainage and tunnel.

“The recovered body was immediately bagged by the agency’s officials and handed over to LAMATA Drain Ducks,” he said.

NAN reports that the agency had received a distress call from residents and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop regarding a drain duck man working for LAMATA who got trapped in the underground tunnel.

Information gathered revealed that the deceased, Mr Tajudeen Amololo, 59, got trapped in an attempt to clear a blocked portion of the underground drainage to allow free flow of drainage water. (NAN)