Dr Kimemia, others to speak at SheCan Conference 5.0

The Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s leading investment immigration and wealth management company, Optiva Capital Partners, Dr. Jane Kimemia will be one of the revered speakers at the 5th edition of SheCan Conference. The conference which holds Friday, May 24 is expected to host 4000 participants.

The conference is organized by SheCan Nigeria, a vibrant organization helping women to achieve their full potential, cultivate skills and fostering success through collaboration and empowerment.

The organization aims to cultivate active participation and contribution from women in order to shape a brighter future for all.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Kimemia said “We are very proud and elated to be part of such an important event. We are not just the headline sponsor but we are also delivering the keynote address. The female gender has always been important to us as over 70% of our workforce are women. When you empower a woman, you empower a generation. The theme of this year’s conference aligns with who we are at Optiva Capital Partners and we are happy to partner with SheCan Nigeria as we tell our story in order to build the capacity of the participants.” she added.

The theme for this year’s SheCan Conference is ‘Positioning for More’ in your career. The conference is meant to spur young adolescent girls and women; entrepreneurs and young professionals to achieve more in every facet of life irrespective of their background, gender, religion or their limitations and in so doing, become change agents to the society.

Other notable speakers for the conference include; Fela and Tara Durotoye, Nollywood’s A-list actress, Shaffy Bello, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, Ololade Ogungbenro, and the convener of SheCan Conference, Ezinne Ezeani.

Optiva Capital Partners is Africa’s premier Investment Immigration and wealth management firm, dedicated to facilitating the acquisition of second passports for global access and mobility for its valued clients, provision of investment advisory, insurance and international real estate. Acknowledging the indispensable role of women in society, the firm wholeheartedly embraces this forward-looking initiative.