Dosunmu fire: Lagos to clampdown on unapproved structures, attachments in markets

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced aggressive enforcement of zero tolerance stance on illegal construction of extensions and attachments on shops and buildings in some markets, as part of ongoing efforts in ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Arc Gbolahan Oki, reiterated this at a multi-agency enforcement and removal exercise, carried out to remove extensions and attachments affixed to shops and plazas within the Lagos Island Central Business, CBD, at the weekend.

The removal of attachments and extension exercise followed recommendations of the Dosunmu Fire Incident Committee, headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde.

Oki explained that the exercise also aimed at ultimately bringing about safety and orderliness to markets and streets in the area.

Speaking, he stressed that those extensions affixed to shops and buildings within the area are constituting nuisance and hindrance to rescue operations during emergencies.

Oki cited cases of fire outbreaks in Mandilas Building and Dosumu Market where first responders like the state fire and rescue services could not easily access the burning buildings due to blockage of the roads and streets by traders with their extensions and attachments erected onto the roads.

While warning owners of shops and business premises with extensions and attachments to remove them immediately, Oki said that “the removal exercise is continuous and will be extended to other parts of the state.”

According to him, “Lagos State Government will no longer tolerate the level of lawlessness going on in commercial areas, especially Lagos Island where every available space is being converted to shops with attachments extending onto the roads and streets.”

Oki frowned at the practice of mounting diesel and petrol generators on rooftops, penthouses and iron staircases of shops and plazas within commercial centres, instructing that such generators should be brought down immediately.

The multi-agency exercise comprised of: The Lagos State Building Control Agency, Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Central Business Districts and Lagos State Environmental Services among others, witnessed the removal of attachments and extensions on shops around Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Dosunmu, Ereko, Eyin Eyo, Martins, Balogun and adjoining streets.