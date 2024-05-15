Don’t be involved in oil theft, NUPENG tells members

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has advised members nationwide to continue to avoid any act of sabotage especially oil theft and products diversion.

In a chat on the lingering fuel scarcity, the President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, among others, said “Leadership of NUPENG wishes to call all members of the union in the petroleum leadership chain to continue to distance themselves from issues of oil theft and antics that could frustrate efforts of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, in ensuring seamless distribution of petroleum products across the country.

“NUPENG appreciates the untiring efforts of the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, of NNPCL Comrade Mele Kyari in stemming the fuel scarcity across the country.

“We also wish to assure the GCEO of members support at all times and in ensuring free and unhindered flow of petroleum products across the country. This is a national call, and as a Union, NUPENG is committed to ensuring free and unhindered flow of petroleum products across the country. It is a national call that all NUPENG members nationwide are committed to and shall continue to compliments all efforts.”