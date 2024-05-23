Domestic violence: 70 men beaten by wives within one year, says Lagos

The Lagos government has stated that over the past year, at least 70 men have suffered domestic violence perpetrated by their wives.

The commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation in Lagos, Bolaji Cecilia-Dada, stated this on Wednesday during the ministerial press briefing to mark the first anniversary of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the office for his second term, as governor of Lagos.

She noted that the ministry recorded 662 cases of sexual violence, highlighting that 21 women did not provide sufficient information about their situations.

Her words: “The domestic violence unit recorded the total number of sexual violence cases from 2023 to date. Through the ministry, 23 males came to report cases of gender-based violence, and 247 women also came.

“Through our toll-free lines, 43 males reported and 324 females reported, and 21 women did not give adequate information. So a total of 662 cases were reported from 2023 till date.”

Further emphasizing the issue, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), highlighted that between September 2022 and July 2023, at least 340 men reported experiencing domestic violence from their wives.