DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua looking good together, set tongues wagging again

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gossips of romance between International DJ and singer, Ireoluwa Otedola, DJ Cuppy and World Heavyweight Champion boxer, Anthony Joshua never lose colour and it appears it never will as the duo were caught together, looking like an adorable couple recently in a picture.

Cuppy was in attendance for the wedding of British billionaire/Pretty Little Thing (PLT) founder, Umar Kamani and model Nada Adelle in the South of France in what has now been labeled the wedding of the year – and certainly, one with a lot of money behind it.

The couple kicked off the first evening of their four-day wedding nuptials with a lavish white party at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera, the exclusive resort linked to Eden Rock, owned by Pippa Middleton’s in-laws. A host of top celebs were spotted during the celebrations and we could see Cuppy hanging out with a few familiar faces, including Nigerian British boxing champion, Anthony Joshua and forever glamorous top model, Naomi Campbell.

For the Nigerian media, Cuppy and Joshua are always going to be worth more than a cursory glance. They have sparked dating rumours in the past, and it wouldn’t sound awkward to suggest the two are up to something.

Of course, while the rumors linger, neither of the two has shared an intimate story or hint to the public about the status of their association. But then, two single youngsters are never going to be trusted hanging out together, beaming with telling smiles at each other