Delta LG Polls: Oborevwori makes case for gender inclusiveness

Delta Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori making a remark during PDP, Delta North stakeholders meeting in Asaba on Friday. With him are his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme ( 4th left) , his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa ( 3rd left), Senator representing Delta North, Senator Ned Nwoko, (2nd left) and member representing Ika Federal Constituency, Hon Victor Nwokolo ( left). On the right is Vice Chairman, PDP, Delta North, Elder Moses Iduh.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, said where male chairmanship candidates emerged from the local governments party primaries, the Vice Chairman must be a woman for gender balancing.

Governor Oborevwori also directed that, at least three female councillors must emerge from each of the local governments across the state.

The Governor handed down the directive at a meeting of leaders, elders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North Senatorial District held at Orchid Hotel, Asaba.

The Governor, who expressed appreciation to the leaders and other stakeholders of the party in Delta North Senatorial District, commended them for always showing good examples, as well as for its significant contributions to the party’s winning streak.

According to him, the Delta North Senatorial District gave him 100 per cent votes because he won in all the local government areas in the district.

On the forthcoming local government elections in the state, Governor Oborevwori said: “I have promised Deltans that I am going to do more; so, where a male aspirant emerges as Chairmanship candidate of the party, the Vice Chairmanship candidate must be a woman.

“So, tell the women to remain strong because, in some places you look for women you will not see them, but this time around, I am optimistic that we will find good women for Vice- chairmanship position.

“In each of the local governments, we must ensure that we have, at least, three female councillors; so, if any local government brings their list without inclusion of, at least, three female councillorship candidates, we will reject such lists.”

Also at the meeting, Governor Oborevwori commended his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for being a good leader and for his wise counsel at all times, describing him “as a very good adviser who wants my administration to succeed.”

Highlight of the meeting was the passing of a vote of confidence on Governor Oborevwori for his excellent performance and administrative dexterity in the administration of the state.

The motion was moved by the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly and member representing Aniocha North State Constituency, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, and seconded by a former member representing Ndokwa West State Constituency, Hon. Azuka Azaka.

The meeting was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, the member representing Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Victor Nwokolo, Chairman of the party in the district Elder Moses Iduh among other party stalwarts.