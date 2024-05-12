Delta LG Polls: Gov Oborevwori pushes for more women candidacy

By Festus Ahon

As the call for social equality gains momentum worldwide, understanding gender inclusion has become more essential than ever. Its significance in today’s global society and the ways it impacts various aspects of our lives cannot be overemphasized. While Nigeria still has some way to go in this direction, embracing gender inclusion can make the world fairer and more humane, a place where everyone has their own space and respect.

According to Kelsey Pytlik in his article “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”, the term ‘gender inclusion’ refers to policies, language, and other societal frameworks that respect and acknowledge all gender identities. Gender inclusion does not favour a particular gender but it is a significant marker of gender equality and aims to reduce gender bias. Gender inclusion is about creating an environment where people of all genders feel valued and respected.

In the Nigerian political environment, even though women seem to participate more especially in voting, they don’t get a fair share of their contributions in the polity. Also with the twenty five years of uninterrupted democratic governance (1999-2024), Nigeria is yet to produce a female governor in any of the 36 states of the Federation.

Nigeria currently ranks 184 out of 192 countries in women’s representation in National Parliaments. In the 2023 general elections, only three women won elections in the Senate representing 3.27 percent of 109 Senate seats while in the House of Representatives only 15 women won out of the 360 seats representing 4.16 percent. Back home, only two women out of 29 members won elections into the Delta State House of Assembly.

It is with this in mind that Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on Friday directed that when male chairmanship candidates emerge from the local governments party primaries, the Vice Chairman must be a woman for gender balancing. Governor Oborevwori also directed that at least three female councilorship candidates must emerge from each of the local governments across the state.

The Governor handed down the directive at a meeting of leaders, elders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North Senatorial District held at Orchid Hotel, Asaba.

Speaking on the forthcoming local government elections in the state, Governor Oborevwori said: “I have promised Deltans that I am going to do more; so, where a male aspirant emerges as Chairmanship candidate of the party, the Vice Chairmanship candidate must be a woman.

“So, tell the women to remain strong because, in some places you look for women you will not see them, but this time around, I am optimistic that we will find good women for the Vice-Chairmanship position.

“In each of the local governments, we must ensure that we have, at least, three female councillors; so, if any local government brings their list without inclusion of, at least, three female councillorship candidates, we will reject such lists.”

Also at the meeting, a vote of confidence was passed on Governor Oborevwori for his excellent performance and administrative dexterity in the administration of the state. The motion was moved by the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly and member representing Aniocha North State Constituency, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, and seconded by a former member representing Ndokwa West State Constituency, Hon. Azuka Azaka.

…Oborevwori tasks Civil Service Commission on ghost worker syndrome

Governor Oborevwori, Friday, charged the Delta State Civil Service Commission to tackle the ghost worker syndrome leading to absenteeism and abandonment of duty posts.

He gave the charge at the swearing-in and inauguration of the Chairman and member of the Civil Service Commission as well as Auditor General (Local Government) at Government House, Asaba, said some civil servants feigned study leave with pay, and had used the opportunity to permanently relocate overseas.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Oborevwori said the Civil Service remained the major vehicle for the implementation of government’s policies and programmes, adding that an efficient and effective civil service must provide the necessary feedback mechanism for the development of the service and the state.

… Charges DIDA on aggressive investment drive

In a related development, Gov. Oborevwori has charged the Board of Delta State Investment and Development Agency (DIDA) to draw up a functional template that would attract credible investments to the state. He gave the charge at the inauguration of Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru as Chairman and Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri as Director-General of the DIDA board.

He said DIDA is a professional organisation, adding that the agency had a pivotal role to play in enhancing the business competitiveness of the state.

According to him, DIDA, which was designed as a One-Stop Investment Shop, had the responsibility of marketing the state to investors, while playing the role of midwife for Private /Public Partnerships in the state.

The Governor noted that a major challenge of the state’s economy was that it remained largely driven by the public sector, which, he said, made it highly vulnerable to external shocks.

…Says Delta amongst states with most arable land in Nigeria

Governor Oborevwori, Thursday, said Delta was among states in Nigeria with most arable lands for sustainable agriculture and food security in the country.

He stated this when he received on courtesy call, officials of the African Development Bank, AfDB and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture led by the Chief Agro-Industral Economist, Dr Chuma Ezedinma at Government House, Asaba.

He said the state was blessed with arable lands for the cultivation of crops ranging from cassava, maize, yam, rice, assorted vegetables and even rubber; which could be grown in commercial quantities.

He expressed the state’s readiness to partner with the AfDB and other stakeholders for the establishment of the Special Agro-processing zone in the state.

… Commends Tinubu, Army over withdrawal from Okuama

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the military high command on the withdrawal of troops from the besieged Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

At a media briefing in Asaba, Oborevwori said that with the withdrawal of the troops, the people of Okuama could now safely return to their homes and begin the process of reintegration and rebuilding their homes and community.