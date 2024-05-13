Delta LG Polls: Edafiadjebre declares for Warri South Council Chairmanship

Former Leader of Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Kingsley Edafiadjebre has declared his intention to vie for the Chairmanship of Warri South Local Government Council in the forthcoming local government council elections in the state.

Edafiadjebre declared his intention to Party Executives and leaders at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Secretariat, Esisi Road, GRA, Warri on Sunday.

A large crowd of supporters particularly the youths staged a walk through the popular Warri/Sapele Road chanting solidarity songs to herald Hon. Edafiadjebre’s entrance to the party’s secretariat where he and his campaign team were warmly received by the local government and ward executives.

Top among those on his entourage was the President of the Urhobo Youth Council (UYC), Comrade Godspower Enerho who is also an Executive Assistant (EA) to the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Unveiling his action plans for the people of Warri South, Hon. Edafiadjebre said he has the capacity and pedigree to sustain the tempo of development achieved by the immediate past chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Dr Michael Tidi, who he noted left behind an enduring legacy during his two tenures in the saddle.

He pledged to vigorously pursue the sustenance of the existing peace and security in Warri South and ensure that the ethnic groups in the area continue to live harmoniously.

“Before now you know me and my antecedents. I was a Councillor, and Principal Officer. Thereafter I became the Leader of the Legislative Arm of Warri South Local Government Council.

“Not long ago the administration of Dr Michael Tidi winded up and you know his development strides in Warri South which speak volumes. As it stands now I am challenged and encouraged already to do more in Warri South in terms of development.

“If given the opportunity peace and security will be given utmost priority because they are key to development. As chairman, my administration will give serious attention to peace and security. It will be pursued vigorously,” said Edafiadjebre.

The Chairmanship aspirant while expressing gratitude for the overwhelming endorsement, thanked the Party Chairman Hon Johnson Agbeyegbe, All members of exco, the party leaders in the LGA, particularly Dr Joseph Otumara, Chief lsrael Abido PhD, as well as other leaders too numerous to be mentioned.

Speaking on empowering the people for sustainable economic development in the area, Edafiadjebre told the Warri South PDP executive that “If given the opportunity the teeming youths, women and men in the area will be given attention in terms of empowerment, human capital development, such that everybody will be carried along without any form of discrimination.

“By the special grace of God, if given the opportunity I will work in tandem with the policy direction of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta State as well as with relevant stakeholders and agencies to make sure the MORE agenda of the Oborevwori’s administration is actualized in Warri South”.

While pledging to take necessary steps to draw the attention of the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to the need for the revitalization of Warri Port for an economic boost of Warri South and Delta State, the frontline chairmanship aspirant for Warri South Local Government Council disclosed that “I will also develop a concept whereby before two to three months of my administration I will put in place what I call the ‘Chairman Advisory Body’. The body is key because critical policies of the local government before they are carried out will be critically looked into by this body”.

Hon. Edafiadjebre who described himself as a unifier promised to set up a programme to carry along the party PDP to further strengthen the grip of the party in Warri South.

Responding, the chairman of the Warri South chapter of the PDP, Mr Johnson Agbeyegbe commended Hon. Kingsley Edafiadjebre for taking the bold initiative to contest for the chairmanship position of Warri South Local Government Council, especially as a youth saying “Thank God you are a young man too because these days we actually need to give the youths their place. As a youthful aspirant certainly, I know that you will take the youths along “.

Mr Agbeyegbe particularly noted the humble and steady growth of Hon Edafiadjebre in the politics of Warri South, describing him as a youth who possesses the qualities to excel as chairman of Warri South Local Government Council.

“You are not a stranger in Warri South, and in politics too you are not a stranger. We have worked together and I have no doubt in me that if you are given the opportunity as a chairman of Warri South Council, Warri will know that it is a Warri man that is in place.

“I know before you are coming out you have a vision for this local government. It is good that you are coming out to bring yourself for service. I know too you cannot disappoint the people of this local government because as someone who grew up in Warri, a Warri-born you understand the nitty-gritty of Warri politics. So, if you don’t feel the pains of Warri who will come and feel it,” said Agbeyegbe.