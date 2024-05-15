Delta LG Polls: Dorume congratulates Ughelli South PDP candidate, Avweromre

Erstwhile Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli South Local Government Council, Comrade Stephen Dorume has congratulated Dr Lucky Avweromre on his emergence as the preferred Chairmanship candidate of the party in the local government.

Dorume an Engineer in his congratulatory message to Avweromre lauded the wisdom of leaders of the party in arriving at the candidate.

While pledging to work with the candidate and other stakeholders to ensure victory for the party in the coming elections, Dorume charged Avweromre to ensure that the people of the local government feel the impact of his administration when elected.

“It is our hope that when elected and sworn into office, you will return Ughelli South to the glory days where the Council Secretariat used to bubble with activities like the Chief Patrick Fovie era.

“On my behalf my family and teeming supporters, i congratulate Ughelli South LGA Consensus Candidate of the PDP. Dr Lucky Avweromre PhD.

“I want to sincerely appreciate His Excellency the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori (JP) for his wisdom in resolving the Chairmanship conundrum in the LGA and we heartily accept and respect his decision.”

“I also appreciate all the leaders whom I visited, those who accepted me and stood by me including my daddy Chief Dr. Adogbejire Ernest Ideh, Prof. G.G. Darah, Hon. Commissioner for Works, Comrade Izeze R.Y. Reuben, Chief Sir E.D.O. Obofukoro (JP), Chief Andrew Desi, Chief Pa David Adasen, Chief Dr. A.P. Fovie and Chief Jacob Foghi.

“Others include Chief Sam De Tailor, Multiple Chief Ebenezer Okorodudu (PhD) JP, Chief Prince Okiemute Oviri, Chief Steven Ovedje, Leadership and Members of Ughievwen Democratic Assembly (UDA) ably led by Chief James Shaguolo.

“My appreciation also go to The Engr. Dorume Campaign Organisation ably led by Chief Jacob Tone, Ughelli South Youth Council ably led by Comrade Gbeke Happy and a host of other persons whom for ill will or good will played a role but I couldn’t mention here.

“l heartily appreciate you all for the special role you played that made the contest worthwhile.

“I thank all our teeming constituents who believed in me and stood firm in prayers and in solidarity for the UGHIEVWEN COURSE.

“It is my prayers that God gives Hon. Lucky Avweromre the wisdom and grace needed to lead the LGA to it’s days of GLORY again as it were in the days of Chief Dr. A.P. Fovie when the Council was bubbling with life and activities.” Dorume reiterated.