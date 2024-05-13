Delta LG poll: Akpodoro congratulates Avweromre, charges him on devt of Ughelli South

Mayor of Urhoboland and ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated Dr. Lucky Avweromre, who was selected by the college of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leaders and elders in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State South-South Nigeria to fly the party’s flag at the oncoming July local government polls in the oil-rich state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the excited Mayor over the weekend describing Dr Avweromre as the best candidate to fly the party’s flag noting that being the choice of the people victory beckons on him at the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC polls as much massive development and growth beckons on the local government area and her people.

Mayor Akpodoro stated that with Dr. Avweromre in the saddle the time come for the people to heave a sigh of relieved from the past maladministration that has back-pedaled development in area stressing the council area will be greater under the administration of Avweromre.

He called on the entire broad spectrum of the people of Ughelli South to rally round Dr Avweromre and thrust him up to emerge victorious at the polls describing him a avowed party faithful, loyal to the people, honest and with vast administrative experiences the he would bring to bear in his administration to better the lives of the people.

In same vein, the Mayor, who is also the national coordinator of the National Coalition of Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for the opportunity given to the college of party faithful to select and presented one of the best candidate in the person of Dr. Avweromre noting that the governor has taken governance a notch higher by that development.

He noted that the governor is a true democrat who has in the past one in the saddle demonstrated weird administrative capacity to lead the people of the state into a more prosperous future in peace and development noting never had the process of chosen a leader for the people came with such peaceful procedure noting that the forthcoming election is rather uniting the people across board describing the governor as a visionary leader who will be remembered for hunting and promoting weird democratic principles.

The Mayor is also Patron to the Nigerian Maritime Security Agency, MASACA called on all Deltans to sustain their support for the governor to unleash experience and administrative expertise on the state for the betterment of all saying the governor holds a fountain of unity and more prosperity for the people of the oil-rich state.