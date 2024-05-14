Delta group lauds Malik Ikpokpo’s appointment as DG of ALGON

Delta Unity Group (DUG), the main political and leadership think tank in Delta State, has lauded the appointment of Sir Itiako Ikpokpo as the Director-General of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

Ikpokpo was Friday confirmed as the Director-General of ALGON following his earlier nomination by Hon. Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, National President of ALGON.

In a congratulatory message to Ikpokpo, also known as Malik by friends and political associates, the National Publicity Secretary of DUG, Sir Sunny Areh, said Ikpokpo takes over the affairs of ALGON with an impressive pedigree in management and administration.

“Malik, a two-term Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Council in Delta State, and was also a Deputy National President of ALGON,Ikpokpo is man of remarkable experience, practical know-how and active involvement in local government governance.

And as the third tier of government gears up for increased autonomy, the DUG urges him to evolve crucial managerial strategies that will make Council chairmen more astute, responsive and innovative in bringing development to their jurisdictions.

“We are confident that Malik appreciates the enormity of expectations from local government governance as it holds genuine hope for development of the people. The limitations of the Federal Government and even that of the States in terms of impacting on the quality of life and living of the people are well documented. As the devolution of powers from Abuja to the other tiers gains more ground, Nigerians look forward to a more vibrant third tier that fills the huge void in the development indices of our people,” Sir Areh said.

Ikpokpo replaces Hajiya Binta Bello whose tenure ended November, 2023.