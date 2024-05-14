Delta govt, royal fathers to host South-South monarchs’ forum

By Ihejiekpo Esther

The Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, DSCTR, has announced that the state government and the council will Tuesday, May 21, host the 13th extra-ordinary General Assembly of the South-South Monarchs’ Forum in Asaba.

This came as the council lauded the developmental strides of the Oborevwori administration in the last one year.

Rising from a meeting yesterday in Asaba, the chairman of the Council and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakpuero (Rtd) Orhue 1, said the Oborevwori Administration had performed excellently and congratulated the Governor and his Deputy on their first year anniversary in office.

In a three-point communique, the Monarchs acknowledged the relative peace in Delta State and urged the people of the state to imbibe the virtues of harmonious and peaceful co-existence at all times, saying “As the Governor and his deputy prepare for the first year’s anniversary in office, we wish to express deep appreciation to the administration for their developmental strides within the period of one year in office.’’

The Chairman announced that the Delta State Government in conjunction with the Council will be hosting the 13th Extraordinary General Assembly of the South-South Monarch’s Forum in Asaba on the 21st of this month.

The was attended by the first vice chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien , Pere S P Luke Kalanama V111 , the 2nd Vice Chairman and Obi of Ubulu-Unor, Agbogodi Henry Kikachukwu 1, and the immediate past Chairman of council, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11 . Also in attendance were Monarchs from across the state.