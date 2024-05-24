Delta: Ekedayen outlines achievement of D- C ARES programme at town hall meeting

A Town Hall meeting of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori with beneficiaries of the Delta COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (D-CARES), has ended in Asaba, with testimonies of achievements to the credit of the socioeconomic intervention programme.

In his address on the occasion, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Chairman, Steering Committee of D-CARES, Hon Sonny Ekedayen, said the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Program was a World Bank-assisted initiative meant to support the efforts of State Governments in providing the much-needed assistance to cushion the economic effects of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on its citizens.

Hon Ekedayen stated that the programme was being implemented across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, with focus on increasing Social Transfers, Basic Services, and Livelihood Support to poor and vulnerable households; Increasing Food Security and Safe Functioning of Food Supply Chains for poor households; and facilitating Recovery and Enhancing Capabilities of Micro & Small Enterprises.

He further stated that for practicality and impact, the key result areas were further categorized under social transfers through payment of stipends to the aged, chronically ill, urban poor and persons with special needs, payment of stipends to poor and vulnerable youths engaged in labour intensive public works across communities in the state.

According to him, the categories of result areas also included provision of grants to support poor & vulnerable youths and women engaged in household enterprises/businesses; provision of funds to communities for the construction and or rehabilitation of basic social infrastructure such as boreholes, toilets, ICT centres, classroom blocks, health care centres and town halls, among others.

Hon Ekedayen explained that the program had since grown beyond its original concept of addressing the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and had now metamorphosed into a platform for addressing other economic shocks and displacements with severe socio-economic ramifications.

He revealed that at the inception of the present administration, the State Government through the D-CARES program had provided support to 36,353 direct beneficiaries, but that in the last 10 months, the figure had increased exponentially by 74,488 to a total of 110,841 persons, representing an increase of approximately 205%.

“This result, you will agree with me, is a true testament to the commitment of His Excellency, the Governor, towards improving the lives and economic fortunes of the poor and vulnerable persons in Delta State as aptly represented by the letter “O” in the MORE Agenda of “Opportunities for All “.

“It may also interest you to note that D-CARES assistance is a Program for Results (PforR) intervention which is designed to replenish resources expended in order to sustain the programme’s implementation.

“The number of beneficiaries reached therefore, places States in a good stead to get cashreplenishment from the World Bank for further deployment to targeted poor, vulnerable and economically disadvantaged persons in the State.

“Your Excellency, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, seated in our midst today are beneficiaries of Delta CARES Programme whose individual lives and communities have been positively impacted by D-CARES intervention. They can be easily identified by their distinctive T-shirtsand the radiating smiles on their faces.

“They are here to tell their stories and show gratitude to the of the D-CARES Programme and by extension the State government for impacting their lives and improving their economic status to a level of sustainability through the aforementioned result areas.

“Outside of this hall, are exhibition stands where beneficiaries are displaying the outcomes of the various supports from the D-CARES Program for all to see. It is therefore, my singular honour and privilege to invite His Excellency, the Governor and his entourage to visit these stands and interact with the beneficiaries first hand.

“In conclusion, I will like to express the profound thanks and gratitude of the entire D-CARES team to His Excellency, the Governor, for your support and commitment to the programme, especially your prompt approvals for timely releases to beneficiaries.

“Your Excellency, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, I thank you all for not only gracing this occasion but also for your kind attention”, the the D-CARES Steering Committee Chairman stated