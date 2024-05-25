Daysman Oyakhilome bags doctorate degree

The Oyakhilome family has a new reason to celebrate as Daysman Oyakhilome, son of the prominent Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy Global, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy Degree.

The doctorate degree, obtained in Business Administration and Humanities was awarded by the ISMT St Salomon University in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Oyakhilome said the feat as remarkable, adding that the achievement made possible by God would enable him “take the world for God.”

A viral video capturing the moment of honor has taken social media by storm. The video shows Dr. Daysman Oyakhilome being decorated with his academic regalia, signifying his significant achievement.

This academic milestone has prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends, family, and admirers worldwide. Social media platforms are buzzing with excitement and pride as people laud this remarkable accomplishment.

Netizens has since started reacting to the development as an X users @Chidera_Benson tweeted, “This is one Man of God that knows how to carry himself in honor and dignity. Congratulations to the Oyakhilome’s, this is noble indeed.”

@Johnson__loveworld shared, said: “This is indeed very honorable and he PD deserves it. Man of God so fresh, even fellow men de trip for this guy. Gush, PD is hot 🔥 Congratulations Sir, great son of the Great Man of God.”

Earning a Doctor of Philosophy Degree is a testament to Dr. Daysman Oyakhilome’s dedication, perseverance, and intellectual prowess.

His pursuit of excellence in his academic endeavors reflects his strong commitment to his field of study.

As the son of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Dr. Daysman Oyakhilome has always been in the public eye. Yet, he has carved out his own respected identity, showcasing his talents and dedication. This significant achievement adds to the Oyakhilome family’s legacy of influential spiritual leadership and intellectual excellence.