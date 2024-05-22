Daouda Conté announces highlights from 2nd edition of Nimba Festival

Lille, renowned for its cultural dynamism and cosmopolitanism, is set to host the second edition of the Nimba Festival, a major event celebrating African cultures and their integration into the contemporary world.

Organized by Daouda Conté, General Director of the festival and a member of the board of Africa Culture 224, this festival promises to be a hub of meetings, discoveries, and exchanges.

Since being designated as the European Capital of Culture in 2004, Lille has continually strengthened its status as a cultural city par excellence. The diversity of its inhabitants and cultural blending are deeply rooted, creating a conducive environment for events like the Nimba Festival. This festival aims to break down stereotypes and promote an atmosphere of solidarity and fraternity.

The second edition of the Nimba Festival stands out with an enriched and diversified program, building on the successes of the previous year. This year, the festival will host artists from Guinea, France, Senegal, Central Africa, Congo, Sierra Leone, Niger, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, and Haiti. Notable names include Soul Bang’s, Manamba Kanté, Fiskiller, King Alasko, Sikem, Fiacsy, AK4seven, DJ Siqo, Amos, Chanchellor & The Bamara, Ailric, Lady Laurish, Diamy Sacko, Khalil, and Mariam. All share a common vision: to put humanity at the service of culture.

The Nimba Village will be a major attraction, offering various activities, contemporary art exhibitions, workshops, and discussion panels. The debates will focus on multisectoral development, the emergence of African culture in the digital age, climate change, and biodiversity issues. In the evening, the Ascotel auditorium will vibrate with the grand Nimba show, featuring twenty artists ready to captivate the audience with six hours of unprecedented performances.

Beyond cultural celebration, the Nimba Festival is part of an ambitious environmental initiative. Daouda Conté and his team use this platform to promote reforestation in Africa. Their goal is to raise awareness among public authorities and international organizations to strengthen laws in favor of biodiversity and the fight against climate change. By 2030, the festival aims to plant one million trees worldwide, with the support of the project’s artists and partners. Collaborations with institutions such as the Nicolas Hulot Foundation for the Climate are underway to realize these initiatives. The organizers hope that by 2025, tangible results will be observed, laying the groundwork for a significant impact on humanity.

The Nimba Festival not only promotes Guinean culture but also strives to strengthen Guinea’s national branding internationally. Daouda Conté and his team position themselves as true ambassadors of Guinean and African culture, using culture as a lever for economic development and the promotion of cultural heritage. They aim to make the Africa-World destination a tangible reality, advocating for a world without borders for more equality and social justice.

The festival organizers promise many surprises for this second edition, inviting participants to discover an even richer and more memorable experience than the previous one. The Nimba Festival team is working tirelessly to offer a sensational and unforgettable event.

Finally, Daouda Conté extends his gratitude to all the festival’s supporters, especially the weekly newspaper Le Populaire, and calls for mobilization. He invites diasporic communities and Guineans to join this event massively to celebrate cultural diversity and engage for a better future.

“The Future of the World lies in Africa, let’s build it together.”