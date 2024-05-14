Dangote Cement workers kidnapped by gunmen in Edo

gunmen

By Ozioruva Aliu

AN unspecified number of people working with Dangote Cement Company Plc, Okpella, Etsako East local government of Edo state have been kidnapped.

It was gathered that the workers were in a Coaster bus heading back to Okpella community after the close of work, when they were kidnapped by gunmen.

The gunmen who were said to have laid ambush emerged from the bush and forced the bus to a halt at gunpoint before whisking their victims into the bush while some others sustained bullet wounds.

A source within the Okpella community said “We heard of it, they said they were in a Coaster bus coming to Okpella after work when they were kidnapped by gunmen. But, we don’t know the numbers of the workers that have been kidnapped”.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Police proved abortive as both the Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye and the Command spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor didn’t take their calls.