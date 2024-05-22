Daddy Jiggy promotes latest album, ‘African Royalty’, gears up for world tour

By Rita Okoye

In the vibrant tapestry of Nigerian music, Ayobami Charles Akinjero, better known by his stage name Daddy Jiggy, stands out as a unique and innovative artist.

Born and raised in Oyo State, Nigeria, Daddy Jiggy has made a name for himself in the music industry with his self-styled genre “Afro Pop Jazz,” a blend that showcases his rich cultural heritage and musical ingenuity.

Daddy Jiggy’s journey into music is rooted in his academic background.

He holds a Bachelor of Technology in Physics and Electronics from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA). Despite his technical education, his passion for music was undeniable and he skillfully merged his scientific acumen with his artistic flair.

Describing his signature sound, Daddy Jiggy explains, “My music is a fusion of live performances of acoustic and electric instruments and modern African electronic music. It features programmed strong rhythm sections with sampled drums and percussion instruments like Conga, Gan gan (talking drums), Udu, Djembe, Shakers, and a variety of ethnic African, Brazilian, and Caribbean mallets.” His compositions are also marked by the use of Jazz guitars, reflecting the African music that has deeply inspired him.

Recognizing the challenges many artists face in the industry, Daddy Jiggy co-founded Paradise Studios with two business partners. “We established Paradise Studios to bring my music to the world and to assist other artists deprived of opportunities by the industry powers,” he explains. This venture not only supports his musical journey but also empowers other talented artists.

Beyond music, Daddy Jiggy is a savvy businessman. He invests in real estate, digital music technologies, and emerging information technologies, demonstrating a keen eye for lucrative ventures that complement his artistic endeavours.

Currently, Daddy Jiggy is promoting his latest album, “African Royalty,” and gearing up for a world tour. His performances have ranged from the energetic stages of Benson & Hedges Grab The Mic Concerts, where he clinched the top spot in Ondo State, to exclusive private shows for high society clientele. “We are also exploring highly publicized events to bring my music to a larger audience,” he shares.

Daddy Jiggy’s musical inspirations are as eclectic as his sound. He admires legends like Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Sade, Akon, and contemporary Afrobeat artists from Nigeria and Ghana. These influences shine through in his innovative and soulful music, which continues to captivate audiences around the globe.

As Daddy Jiggy prepares for his world tour, the anticipation among his fans is palpable. His journey from the streets of Oyo State to international stages underscores his dedication to his craft and his desire to share his unique sound with the world.

In the realm of Afro Pop Jazz, Daddy Jiggy is not just a musician; he is a maestro, continuously pushing the boundaries of African music.