Cybersecurity Levy: You can’t tax people without increasing their income – Ndume tells FG

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has criticized the controversial cybersecurity levy, stating that it is inappropriate for the government to continue taxing citizens without taking steps to increase their income.

While Senator Ndume is a member of the National Assembly that recently amended the Cybersecurity Act, he expressed regret that he did not notice the part of the amendment that imposed a burden on Nigerians, despite supporting the overall Act.

He made this known during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

His words: “You cannot be loading taxes on people when you are not increasing their income. Their source of income, you are not widening it, you are not increasing it. I am not part of those that support levying people anyhow.

“The amendment to the Cybersecurity Act, I supported it but not the nitty-gritty and I am not trying to run away from any blame. We have issues with cybercrime, you know that, and there is a need for the government to improve the Cybercrime Act, that is what I understand by the amendment.

“Looking at the nitty-gritty would have been the responsibility of interested parties. If I had known there is an issue where a cost would be transferred to a customer or a Nigerian, I would not agree,” he said.

Ndume emphasised that lawmakers should not bear sole responsibility for the Cybersecurity Act, stating that civil society organisations and labour unions should also highlight any overlooked aspects during public hearings.