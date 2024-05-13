Cybersecurity levy aimed at financial institutions, telecoms, not individuals — Senator Buba

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shehu Umar Buba, APC Bauchi South, has said the recently imposed cybersecurity levy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, was not targeted at individuals or ordinary bank customers.

According to him, the levy is aimed explicitly at financial institutions and telecoms companies, the most vulnerable sectors to financial crimes and cyber fraud, to enhance cybersecurity measures and national security in the country.

In a statement yesterday In Abuja, Senator Buba, who sponsored the amendment bill, noted that the relevant section of the Cybercrime Act was very clear about the businesses required to pay the levy, not the citizens.

He said: “The Act is very explicit about who is responsible for the payment, not Nigerian citizens or individuals. The relevant Section of the Cybercrime Act 2015 listed the businesses required to pay the levy: telecommunications companies, internet service providers, banks, insurance companies, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and other financial institutions.

“The organisations in the sectors have been listed in previous circulars by the Central Bank of Nigeria, especially in 2018. The new circular by the CBN further provided many exemptions.”

Senator Buba, who explained the amount payable as a cybersecurity levy, said: “It is either 0.005 or 0.5% arithmetically. The figure in the principal Act was 0.005 as a fraction, which was converted to percentage that became 0.5% in the amendment. Therefore, the statistics in fractions and percentages are the same.”

The senator reiterated that the passage of the amendment bill was a collaborative effort of various stakeholders, saying “the passage of the amendment bill was a collaborative effort involving the government, industry players, civil society, and academia in the contributions and active participation in the public hearing before and endorsement by the two chambers of the National Assembly.”