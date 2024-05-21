Customs intercepts N12.7m worth of PMS

By Eguono Odjegba

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone D of the Nigeria Customs Service said it intercepted 17,580 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, valued at N12.7 million between April 19 and May 19, 2024.

Controller of the Unit, Comptroller Odaudu Salefu who disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing held at the unit’s headquarters in Bauchi said the petroleum products were seized at Mubi and Yola axis of Adamawa state.

He attributed the success to robust information gathering and credible intelligence sharing by other customs units, including the Customs Intelligence Unit, CIU, and customs police, as well as resilient patrol by FOU Zone D operatives.

Giving a breakdown of the seized items, the Comptroller said they include 678 jerry cans of PMS and two drums of PMS, 2 x 250 litres.

Speaking further on the seizure, Salefu said, “I am glad to inform you that the unit concerted efforts in suppressing smuggling activities has continued to yield good results. The operatives of the unit apart from blocking and suppressing smuggling within the zone have made seizure of the following: 678 Jerry cans of PMS, two drums of PMS ( 2× 250 litres) totaling 17,580 litres with duty paid value,DPV, of N12,750, 422.40.

“The cumulative duty paid value including the means of conveyance amounted to N14, 252,198.65. It is pertinent to note that the seizures showcased here today were achieved as a result of robust information gathering and credible Intelligence sharing by other customs unit including Customs Intelligence unit, CIU, customs police and resilient patrol of the FOU zone D.

“Our operative’s action are in accordance with all extant laws as enshrined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 as amended, particularly sections 245 (provision as to detention, seizure and condemnation of goods, and sections 226 (power to patrol free).”

He warned that the unit will continue to suppress smuggling activities and urged patriotic Nigerians to come forward with credible information that can assist the Service in tackling the menace of smuggling.

“Smugglers are unscrupulous individuals who are determined to cripple our nation’s economy,” said Comptroller Salefu.

The CAC also thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC, and the NCS management team for their encouragement and support in the unit’s anti smuggling activities.

FOU Zone D comprises nine states, namely Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa, with its headquarters in Bauchi.

The unit is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing customs laws, implementing government fiscal policies, and suppression of smuggling within the zone.