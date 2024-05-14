Customs give ultimatum to motor dealers

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Nigeria Customs service has issued a 90 days window to Motor dealers for the regularization of import duties to certain categories of imported vehicles.

The Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command on Tuesday organized a workshop to sensitize members of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) Sokoto Branch on the regularization of import duty of certain categories of vehicles .

The area Comptroller Kamal Mohammad elucidated the momentous role the association play in the importation and sales of vehicles in the country, stating that the choice of AMDON members as participants in the work is in consideration of the critical role they play in the vehicular business.

The Controller further stated that the 90 days grace period which commenced on the 4th of March 2024 to 5th of July 2024 is the service effort under the leadership of Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi to enhance compliance.

The participants were sensitized on the two categories of vehicle covered by the window period which include vehicles imported into Nigeria where the requisite Customs Duty has not been fulfilled or vehicles detained due to undervaluation excluding vehicles seized and condemned.

Participants and other Nigerians intending to regularize import duties on their vehicles are to apply through a Customs licensed Agent to any of the Zonal Coordinators (A,B,C,D) with the necessary papers.

The Association thanked the Command for the workshop and assured that its members will seize the opportunity granted to them by the Service, they further plead with the Federal Government to extend the magnanimity by lifting the restriction of importation of vehicle through land borders as the closure has caused untold hardship and loss of means of livelihood to hundreds working in the vehicle importation chain thereby contributing to the insecurity in the Northwest.

The Chairman of the Association further said the lift on the restriction will bring ease of doing business and encourage compliance thereby discouraging smuggling.

In response to the plea, Comptroller Kamal submitted that the restriction of vehicle importation through land borders is a government physical policy which has to be enforced .