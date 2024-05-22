Cult activities consuming South-East communities — Residents

…Express worry it is catching up with little boys and girls

…It’s very worrisome, need drastic measures to tackle

…Anambra already has law to checkmate it

…It fuels use of hard drugs, violent criminal activities in the region

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Steve Oko, Chinedu Adonu, Chinonso Alozie, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Nwabueze Okonkwo

THE activities of cultists have been on the rise in many communities in the South-East region. It is no longer only a problem witnessed in schools at all levels, but now also thrives in villages.

Youths, including teenagers, today, see it as a weapon to intimidate their real and imaginary foes, and they operate with impunity. In Awka, Anambra State capital, for instance, witnessing cult killings in the city and suburbs was almost a daily occurrence. It was so bad that people were very apprehensive of their movements.

The increasing rate of cultism-related killings in the state, particularly within Awka and its environs, has become a source of worry and concern to the residents and stakeholders, as suspected cultists behead or shoot members of rival cult groups openly. The situation has continued to pose serious challenges to residents and adversely affect social and economic activities in the capital city.

Recently, no fewer than 15 persons were killed at different locations in Awka and environs. For instance, on one occasion, during a busy period, suspected cultists gunned down one person at a petrol filling station at the popular Aroma Roundabout, and the following morning, another person wearing the apron of the state traffic agency was also shot dead in front of a motor park, also around Aroma Roundabout. It was gathered that most of the suspected cultists battle for the control of revenue collection and the town union government.

The development prompted some stakeholders in Awka to come together to tackle the problem. One of them, the Chairman of Awka Capital Territory Development Agency, Ossy Onuko, lamented that the situation has become very worrisome. Another stakeholder, the member representing Awka South 1 in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Henry Mbachu regretted that most of the youths joined cultism without knowing what they were going into. He stressed the need for relevant government agencies to embark on reorientation programmes to educate the people on the dangers of joining cult groups. The lawmaker noted that religious leaders, the media, and other stakeholders also have roles to play in combating the situation. He said a window period has been provided for those who may wish to denounce cultism to do so and embrace peace.

He said: “Most youths join cultism without knowing what they are into and it is a worrisome development. Religious leaders, the media, and other stakeholders have roles to play in combating this dangerous trend.”

Another stakeholder, the immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of Awka South Council Area, Chief Thankgod Anago, said the killings in Awka City have metamorphosed to an epidemic level that needs to be tackled using multiple approaches.

As a measure to tackle the menace, the Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law to prohibit secret cultism and similar activities. The executive bill underwent thorough consideration in the Committee of the House before scaling through.

What the bill provides

The bill provides that any person who is a member of a secret cult has committed an offence whether or not in possession of an offensive weapon, and is liable on conviction, to imprisonment for life or a minimum of 21 years without an option of fine. The bill is also aimed at curbing secret cultism and related offences, providing a legal framework to prohibit and penalize such ill behaviours, and associated crimes.

Police battle cultism in the state

Worried by the ugly development in the state, Anambra State Police Command said 33 suspected cultists have been arraigned in court.

Police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were charged with membership in unlawful cult groups, illegal possession, and use of hard drugs and other psychotropic substances.

Many suspects are under investigation

South-East Voice gathered that several suspects are still being held in custody while an investigation into various murders committed by the suspected cultists is ongoing. “There will be no sacred cow in the offensive against cultists in the state”, Ikenga said.

However, the Police command is of the view that the resurgence of cult-related killings in Awka was due to the release of some suspects from custody. Recently, the command reached out to the judiciary to find out why and how the cult suspects were easily released from detention even when their matters were still pending.

Abia community leader wants vigilante groups set up to tackle cultism

A community leader in Obingwa Council Area of Abia State, Chief Victor Adiemere advised communities to set up vigilante groups to tackle incidents of cultism in their areas. He said such a group should be appointed by the traditional ruler of the community and trained by police. The community leader decried a situation where cultists in the course of struggling for supremacy inflict injuries on innocent residents.

“Cultists constitute a big threat to our communities, whether rural or urban. You have rival cult groups battling for the control of communities. Most times, they even kill innocent residents, with the police doing little to stop the trend. The best option to tackle the menace is to set up community vigilante groups that are youths of good character selected by traditional rulers and trained by the police. They must also hand over suspects to the police to avoid jungle justice,” he said.

Enugu monarchs decry worrisome activities of cultists

Traditional rulers in Enugu State have expressed worry over the nefarious activities of cultists in the state, saying that if not checked, would lead to calamity in the future. They explained that most violent crimes are linked to cultism.

Some traditional rulers who spoke to SEV on the condition of anonymity said their communities have put in place measures, including traditional, to checkmate cult groups. They, however, refused to disclose the measures for security reasons but called on the state government to collaborate with community leaders to help fight cult activities in the state.

One of the traditional rulers urged the state government to set up anti-cultism committees in the schools at all levels to save the children from joining secret cults.

“We are doing our best to ensure that such evil acts stop in our communities but they keep increasing. We have measures in place, also the state government made a law against cultism. Their activities have to be checked now or we expect doom shortly.

“The government needs to collaborate with community leaders to set up some committees to partner with police on the issue. They also need to set up anti-cult committees in the schools across the state starting from primary, secondary, to tertiary institutions to ensure that our little children are not pushed to join”.

It was learned that the Enugu State Government has a law against cult activities but SEV was not able to get a copy of the law to know what it provides.

Cultism is no longer strong in Abia

Cultism is no longer as strong as it used to be in Abia State, though it still exists in some tertiary institutions. In the past, Aba had a very strong presence of cult groups that usually clashed in rival wars, most times bloody. But in recent times, cult-related wars have been very scarce in the city. Cult activities were also reported around the Ohafia axis in the past but nothing has been heard of them after a bloody clash with the military about two years ago.

Apart from occasional incidents of cult-related clashes in universities as was the case earlier this year at the Abia State University Uturu where a final year Mass Communication student was shot dead by a rival cult group, cult-related activities are rare on the streets.

President-General of South- East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem said: “Abia is now peaceful. Security has improved in Abia. Everywhere is now calm. There have been fewer issues of cultism these days,” he said, while appealing to youths in other parts of South-East still engaging in cultism to shun the act and turn a new leaf.

“I appeal to our youths to shun cultism and other social vices and look for jobs. They should place their hands on something that should fetch them livelihood. It is only in doing so that they can secure their future and be able to take on family responsibilities.”

Abia State is said to have no law against cultism.

How we are tackling cultism in Imo —Police

Imo State Police Command said they tackle cultism through proactive operational strategies. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye said: “For the past two months, the Command has recorded significant achievements in the onslaught against crime and criminality in the state, resulting in the arrest of 435 suspects for various criminal offences ranging from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, advance fee-fraud, cultism activities, stealing and receiving stolen properties.”

No cultism in Igboland, we have criminals using all manner of methods to kill and defraud people—Legal practioner

An Onitsha-based legal practitioner and a royal prince of Amuro, Okigwe, Imo State; Christopher Muo said there is nothing like cultism in Igbo land. According to him, what is unfolding is a three-pronged evolutionary process; first, the rebirth of Igbo society deity worship.

Prince Muo also stated that what is seen as the ravaging menace of cultism in the South-East is also the rebirth of a pan-Igbo socio-cultural renaissance, a criminal cloning of Igbo deity worship practices to mask criminal businesses such as criminal land grabbing, criminal wood logging, criminal racketeering, kidnapping for ransom, political kidnapping syndicate operations, criminal extortion, fraud syndicates, illicit drug ring syndicates, among others.

He also said that the cultism menace that is gradually creeping into the South-East is also compounded by politicians who have introduced another dangerous leg of it, which he called criminal political thugs.

In Obosi, Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State,cult activities were almost getting out of hand as efforts by the Special Police Anti-cult Squad, SPACS, could not stop the menace entirely. However, the traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Iweka III), and the President-General of Obosi Development Union, Barrister Chimezie Obi said the community has smashed the cultists’ den in the area, mopped them up, and handed them over to the police, adding that with such drastic measures, cult activities have reduced to the barest minimum.

Also, Awada Central Landlords Association, Awada, Obosi warned cultists to either repent from such nefarious activities or vacate the area in their own interest.

President of the association, Chief Patrick Oyeduba, and the newly appointed Vigilante Commander for the area, Chief Jude Ukachi sounded the note of warning when Ukachi took over as the new Vigilante Commander of the area.

“The time of all these armed cultists and other criminal elements operating within our territory at Upper Iweka, Eze Iweka Road, Nwaziki Avenue, and other parts of Awada is up.”