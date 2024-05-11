CSOs ramp up pressure for transparency in public spending

Nigeria

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria are intensifying their calls for increased transparency in government spending.

This comes amid concerns about alleged financial recklessness in some government agencies.

The call was made during a dialogue organized by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE).

The dialogue, however, aimed to catalyze reforms in Public Finance Management (PFM) and debt management in Nigeria.

Speaking, the Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, said there must be a deliberate and consistent push and advocacy against what is perceived as a lack of fiscal responsibility.

While arguing that a more transparent system is crucial for ensuring that public funds are used effectively and efficiently, she charged the media to contribute to the advocacy against public financial recklessness.

She said: “There has been a lot of advocacy to the national assembly and different stakeholders and to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission itself. Order paper developed a web app that helped to track projects and it was interesting to me at that meeting with the FRC to know that they also do monitoring of projects. They work with people and organizations at the grassroot level to tackle this issue of abandoning projects.

“I want to calibrate more on this issue of advocacy because we as cluster members are doing as much as we can do but don’t have the media helping us to amplify our voices. We would just be sounding like we are in a small circle. So it is important we get the buy-in of we the media.

“When you look at the fact that government agencies know what they do but are not doing it. And, most times they only do it if you have citizens outcry, citizens who understand what should be done and are holding the government accountable.

“Imagine that the government is looking for money to pay for palliative and cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy and you’re getting a report that agencies have not remitted 5 trillion naira. You can imagine what that money can do in the implementation of the project. So, if the media takes up that story in line with what we are doing, I am sure that those in power would be forced to do the right thing.”

Also speaking on mobilizing advocates for Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Reforms, Korinjoh Regina, said identified bureaucracies in government processes, issues with guests and stakeholders’ availability for advocacy visits and radio shows, as major setbacks.

On the way forward, Regina called for collaboration and coalition-building strategies for raising awareness ensuring sustainability.