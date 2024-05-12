CSO granted leave to review NCDMB’s recruitment records

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Awareness against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CACASVI), a renowned civil society organization, has been granted leave to challenge the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) over its recruitment practices.

With the support of FOI Counsel, a specialized law firm focused on Freedom of Information litigation and research, CACASVI will begin judicial review of NCDMB for its failure to disclose crucial information about its staff and hiring processes.

In a statement, on Sunday evening, signed by the Executive Director, CACASVI, Olumuyiwa Onlede, stated that the organization is seeking certified true copies of the board’s staff nominal roll, including first name, sex, grade level, and state of origin, as well as evidence of job advertisements and board resolutions approving employment.

It added that CACASVI has a track record of using access to information to promote good governance in Nigeria, and this case is no exception.

“By shining a light on NCDMB’s secretive recruitment practices, CACASVI hopes to bring about greater transparency and accountability in the organization’s operations. The case, filed as Suit No:

FHC/ABJ/CS/473/2024, marks an important milestone in the fight against corruption and secrecy in Nigeria’s public institutions.

“As the case progresses, CACASVI and FOI Counsel are determined to ensure that NCDMB is held accountable for its actions and that the public’s right to information is upheld”, the statement said.