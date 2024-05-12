CP FCT orders investigation into alleged murder of FIRS Staff, Khalid Ahmed Bichi

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the reported tragic and alarming incident involving the deatb of a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service who was allegedly short by unknown persons at the weekend, the FCT Police Commissioner, Benneth Igweh has ordered an investigation.

The Police command said “the resulting untimely demise of Khalid Ahmed Bichi on May 10, 2024, at approximately 8:45pm, prompted the Commissioner of Police FCT command CP Benneth Igweh to order a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event”.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh unequivocally frowns at this cowardly act and assures both the family and the public of swift justice.

“The diligent pursuit of the perpetrator(s) is underway, with every effort being made to ensure they are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, CP Benneth Igweh reaffirms the unwavering dedication of the FCT Police Command to enhance the security landscape of the Territory, continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.

“Updates on this matter will be provided in due course.”