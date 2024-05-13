CP FCT orders investigation into alleged murder of FIRS staff, Bichi

Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA—Following the tragic death of a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, who was allegedly shot by unknown persons, weekend, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Commissioner, Benneth Igweh has ordered an investigation into the shooting.

The Police command in a statement, yesterday, said: “The resulting untimely demise of Khalid Bichi on May 10, 2024, at approximately 8:45p.m, prompted the Commissioner of Police FCT command, Mr. Igweh to order a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, Mr. Igweh unequivocally frowns at this cowardly act and assures both the family and the public of swift justice.

“The diligent pursuit of the perpetrator(s) is underway, with every effort being made to ensure they are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, CP Igweh reaffirms the unwavering dedication of the FCT Police Command to enhance the security landscape of the territory, continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.

“Updates on this matter will be provided in due course.”