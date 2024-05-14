Court remands Lagos father for allegedly defiling own 13-yr-old daughter

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, remanded a 58-year-old man, Joseph Gamor in Awarjigoh Correctional centre for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya refused to take his plea.

Adekomaiya ordered the defendant to be remanded until July 29, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Gamor, who lives at the back of Golden GLO Bus stop, Imeke, Badagry, Lagos, is being tried for alleged defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the offence was committed in May 9, at about 9.00.a.m at the defendant‘s residence.

Adeosun said that Gamor did unlawfully penetrate the vagina of his 13-year-old daughter sexually with his manhood.

“He unlawfully touched and removed her cloth and had sexual intercourse with her.

Adeosun said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.