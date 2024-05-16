Court remands Ex-PMS boss, Auxiliary in Agodi Correctional Centre

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan



An Iyaganku Magistrate Court in Ibadan has ordered that the former Chairman of the Park Management System, Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila aka Auxiliary be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre.

The PMS boss who was arrested a fortnight ago was charged to court by the Oyo State Police Command.



Earlier, he had been paraded at the State Police Command, Eleyele in alleged connection with the cache of arms and ammunition found in his hotel at Olodo, Ibadan.

Recall that men from the Department of State Services, DSS arrested Auxiliary at his residence in Olodo area of Ibadan and handed over to the Oyo State Police Command.

While parading the suspect at the Command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Thursday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebola Hamzat said several dangerous weapons were allegedly recovered from his possession at one of the hotels of the suspect.



According to CP Hamzat, “Exhibits recovered in his possession at his Diamond Hotel residence around Alakia-Isebo Egbeda in Egbeda Local Government Area include: one AK-47 Riffle, 4 AK-47 magazines, 84 live AK-47 Ammunition, 19 pump action riffles, one Barreta Pistol, 7 Cut-to-size Gun, one English made Barrel Gun.”

“Others are 724 live cartridges, 25 cutlasses, Seven Jack knives, 33 mobile phones, one Samsung Laptop, Charms, One Mazda Bus, One Toyota Sienna, Cash sum of N3,450,000.



”In furtherance of these, discreet intelligence-led search commenced for the sacked PMS chieftain with the help of technology, collaborative efforts with Sister Services and Community Policing, many locations were identified, traced and combed for months until his recent arrest in a concerted effort with our sister services.”

“Moving forward, the suspect would be charged to court for offences committed.”

“While the command is thanking the public for providing credible information to curb crime, it has become imperative to affirm to the general public about our resolve to deal decisively with any criminally motivated individual or group who intends to flip the State retrogressively into the historical dark ages of the “Wild West.”



Auxiliary was the secretary of the NURTW for years before his boss late Alhaji Lateef Eleweomo fell out of favour with the former Governor, late Adebayo Alao-Akala. After the removal of Eleweomo, Auxiliary became the chairman of the union until he was arraigned in an Oyo State High Court.