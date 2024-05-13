Coscharis Motors hits W’Africa Auto Show with discount, gifts, others 

By Theodore Opara

Coscharis Motors Plc is participating hugely at the 2024 West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS) holding in Lagos from May 14 to 16, 2024.

The prominent automotive company and trusted representative of major international auto brands in Nigeria, announced in a statement that exciting time awaits visitors to its stand at the Landmark Event Centre, venue of the fair in Lagos.

It promised special discount, freebies, on-the-sport autocare, original parts and experts advice.

It stated, “As one of the premier dealerships in Nigeria when it comes to auto parts and auto components, Coscharis Motors Plc is poised to showcase an impressive array of automotive products from renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including Abro, MotorCraft and Omnicraft.

“From essential spare parts to top-quality lubricants, the exhibited products cater to the diverse needs of automobile enthusiasts and professionals, facilitating seamless repairs and maintenance for all makes and models of vehicles.

Abiona Babarinde, General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group said, “We are really delighted to participate in the West Africa Automotive Show 2024 and showcase our commitment to delivering excellence in the automotive sector.

“Through our participation, we aim not to only showcase our robust product portfolio but also to connect with customers and prospects alike fostering lasting relationships built on trust and reliability in delivering value for their money over the years.

“The beauty of our participation at this year’s event is that you stand to get the original parts across various brands of any vehicle together with our certified technicians on ground to give you first hand professional after-sale guide on how best to fix the Parts; thereby delivering a one – stop shop at our stand.”

Head, Auto Care/Consumer Products Division, Coscharis Motors Plc, Dr. Obuzor Uzordinma, was also quoted as saying, “All is now set for us as a team to delight anyone that visits our stand at the exhibition.

“Our combined strong team from the Auto Care, Auto Component and After-sale teams are ready to deliver value for money at this event.

“We are poised to deliver on-the-spot offerings when it comes to original parts for all brands of vehicles as the official representative in Nigeria of various Original Equipment Manufacturers.

“To complement the parts on display will be our Home Care Consumer Goods from the iconic Abro brand portfolio on display as the exclusive representative in Nigeria.

“I hereby encourage all automobile customers, enthusiasts and families to take advantage of this opportunity to experience automotive innovation at its finest as they visit Coscharis Motors Plc at this year’s West Africa Automotive Show and unlock a world of possibilities in automotive excellence.”

The firm promised visitors to the Coscharis Motors stand an unparalleled experience, with irresistible discounts and enticing freebies.

“This exclusive opportunity allows customers to access original automotive products at unbeatable prices, enhancing both their driving experience and vehicle longevity.

“Moreover, the West Africa Automotive Show serves as a platform for attendees to engage directly with Coscharis Motors representatives, who will be on hand to address enquiries and provide insights into the comprehensive range of products and services offered by the organisation,” it stated.