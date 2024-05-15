Correctional Service has no hotel, says Spokesman

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has dismissed as untrue, online reports that it has established a hotel in Abuja, urging the public to be wary of misinformation.

Service Spokesman, Abubakar Umar, an Assistant Controller, disclosed this in a statement Wednesday in Abuja.

He said a malicious report making the rounds in some sections of the media has it that the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has just built a magnificent hotel.

According to him, the said report is not only misleading, but also targeted at misinforming the public.

He said for the avoidance of doubt, the said hotel was built in 2021 “And it is exclusively owned by the Correctional Cooperative Society COCOS), a Cooperative Society for all personnel of the Service which was formed in the year 1996”.

“The Cooperative Society operates a Microfinance Bank that provides financial soft-landing to both serving and retired personnel with the aim of improving their welfare through the provision of soft loans and other financial services.

“The Cooperative Society also serves as a fallback welfare system for retired and deceased personnel, while those who have been dismissed from Service get back their due entitlements upon disengagement. Presently, all such payments of entitlements to beneficiaries are up-to-date. The Cooperative Society has acquired housing estates, providing personnel, serving and retired, the opportunity to own personal houses without hassles.

“The said hotel has been opened for business since its establishment in 2021, and located along Bill Clinton Drive Airport Road, Abuja. In terms of funding and day-to-day administration, the hotel is owned by COCOS and managed as a corporate entity. The hotel has so far provided employment opportunities for many youths, and attracted commendations from dignitaries both within and outside.

“In his familiarization tour of the Service’s National Headquarters upon assumption of office, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo commended the Service for the initiative of establishing the hotel and enjoined other institutions to emulate the Nigerian Correctional Service in this regard.

“The Controller General of Corrections (CGC) hereby advises the general public to disregard the said report as it is meant to cause chaos where none exists. He enjoins the public to patronize the hotel as it provides excellent services at competitive prices.

“News reporters are, however, advised to confirm the sources of their information regarding the Nigerian Correctional Service via the Public Relations Officer as well as other official channels before publication”, he added.