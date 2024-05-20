Contribute to adress challenges of accounting profession – ICAN to new fellows

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Institute of Chartred Accounts of Nigeria, ICAN, has charged new fellows to contribute in addressing the challenges confronting the accounting profession.



Speaking at the 23rd Fellowship Conferment Ceremony of 672 Chartered Accountants, held in Lagos, 59th President of ICAN, Dr Innocent Okwuosa, said that globally, accounting profession is confronted with the challenges and opportunities created by Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability.



He said that these have challenged the soft skills and behavioural competency of the professional accountant, touching upon ethics of capitalism and a change in business behaviour.



Okwuosa urged the Fellows to be at the forefront of these.



He said: “our fellows in the public sector continue to do us proud, upholding professionalism and accountability in their work thereby significantly impacting governance and public trust.



“Our fellows that are managing partners of small audit practices continue to enhance businesses that contribute to the growth of the economy. Additionally, our fellows who are professors and lecturers in academia continue to educate the next generation of accountants, upon which our profession builds its future.



“Similarly, our members in politics continue to project the ideals of the institute. These diverse roles, from the private sector, public sector, politics/government to educational institutions and small businesses, each contribute uniquely to the strength and success of our community, embodying the spirit of excellence that ICAN champions.



“As fellows of the institute, I enjoin you to contribute in addressing the challenges confronting the accounting profession today.”



Speaking further on the fellowship conferment, Okwuosa, said that it was a milestone in the professional journey considering the number of years, which is usually five or ten years of membership of the of the institute in good standing.



Okwuosa said: “Your good standing as a member of the institute qualifies you to be conferred as Fellows.



“As a Fellows Chartered Accountant, FCA it is expected that you embody fully the ideals of the profession and uphold its motto – Accuracy and Integrity in all you do.



“Accuracy and Integrity embody in them professionalism and ethical considerations which are the hallmark of ICAN fellows and distinguishes the ICAN chartered accountant.

“The ICAN chartered accountant is aware of the disciplinary process that can result in his/her name being struck of the Register of Members, a loss of many years of being a professional accountant and a big shame.



“He or she therefore avoids these. You must therefore work that subsequently we celebrate and honour your exceptional achievement in your field of endeavour,” he said.