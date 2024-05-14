Constitution Amendment: Pay attention to State Police, UK tells Nigeria

Urges Nigeria to prioritize the issues of palliatives and social safety nets that need to go alongside the difficult economic reforms

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AS the National Assembly embarks on yet another journey of the review of the 1999 Constitution as Amended, the British Government has asked Nigeria to pay serious attention to the issue of State police as well as focus on promoting better representation for women in politics and in parliament.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call on the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard- Hugh Montgomery also called on the Nigeria government and the National Assembly to prioritize the issues of palliatives and social safety nets that need to go alongside the difficult economic reforms, but very impressive economic reforms that are being undertaken.

According to the High Commissioner, Britain and Nigeria have very strong links between the mutual diasporas of both countries, just as he said that there are many British people here who work in Nigeria and there are many Nigerians that work in the UK, adding that both countries are bound together by family, friendships, business, all those people to people links and that explained why the UK has a very large diplomatic mission here to facilitate those links.

Montgomery said, “About democratic issues and legislative issues and your excellency, the reason why I wanted to pay my respects, pay my courtesy call, but also bring my delegation, is that where possible, we would like to understand your vision, your priorities for the 10th National Assembly. But before perhaps I table a few issues for interest and possible conversation, I would just like to make a broader statement about the UK Nigeria relationship. Because of course the UK and Nigeria, we have a long standing relationship based on a shared history and we have incredibly strong people to people links between our country.

“We have very significant connections between our democracies and our democratic institutions, whether it’s our parliaments or National Assembly, or it’s the Westminster foundation for democracy, or it is the constant exchange between parliamentarians here and parliamentarians in the UK.

“My general statement is that Nigeria and the UK have tried to significantly elevate our engagement and I think that has seen some very important steps forward. But your Excellency, Mr. Senate President, obviously this is the seat of Nigeria’s democracy and it is the role of any sensible diplomatic mission to understand the priorities and the debate in your parliament, in your National Assembly. And so I come to understand how you see the Nigeria challenge, the Nigeria progress, the renewed hope agenda, how diplomatic international partners can get behind that, but also to understand the debate that you’re having about the big and bold economic reforms that are happening, some of the constitutional review debates that you’re happening. And here, if you’re, if you’ll forgive me, I’m creating a little bit of an agenda for you to either respond on or ignore.

“Iam sure there are other distinguished Senators or principal office holders who may want to weigh in. But we are watching your debate about issues like State police, issues like promoting better representation for women in politics and in parliament, issues like the palliatives and social safety nets that need to go alongside the difficult economic reforms, but very impressive economic reforms that are being undertaken.

“There may be other constitutional issues that you are debating that it is important for us to understand. So, your Excellency, there are many other issues I could raise, but I want to come to an end and give a chance for both to hear about your priorities, your Excellency, and also some of the issues and challenges that face the legislative agenda and debate over the next few years. But thank you again for receiving me and my team.

“We have very strong links between our mutual diasporas. There are many british people here who work in Nigeria and there are many Nigerians that work in the UK. And of course we’re bound together by family, friendships, business, all those people to people links. And that is why the UK has a very large diplomatic mission here to facilitate those links. But also in the first year of my tenure as British High Commissioner, which coincides with the first year of a new administration under his excellency the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“That first year has seen, I think, a significant elevation in the relationships that are being established between my government and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And those relationships have been elevated in a number of quite specific areas of mutual interest and I hope mutual benefit.

“So very soon after his Excellency the President, Ahmad Tinubu was inaugurated, my foreign Secretary had the privilege of being, I think the first international notable leader to come and call on his excellency. And we agreed then that we should talk more about security defence, we should talk more about investment and trade.

“Iam delighted to say that in February this year, our two governments signed a renewed security defence partnership and we signed an enhanced trade and investment partnership. And then in March, we held migration Justice Home affairs talks, which is a regular annual dialogue. And we have been talking to the Ministry of Foreign affairs about global, regional foreign affairs issues that we need to have a constant dialogue on to share views between our two sovereign powers.

“Thank you again for the partnership that we have both as two countries but also between our parliamentarian systems. And I look forward to hearing more about your priorities, your Excellency. And I’ll finish there. Thank you.”

Responding, the President of the Senate, Senator Akpabio who thanked the British envoy for his inputs into democratic governance in Nigeria, said, ‘ We value your input to democratic practice not just in Nigeria but in Africa.”

According to him, to further strengthen democracy in Nigeria and by extension in Africa , advice from the envoy was needed from time to time , saying ” Nigeria is still in a learning curve as far as practice of democracy is concerned”.

Akpabio who informed the envoy that the 10th National Assembly under his leadership, has robust legislative agenda that are people centred, however assured him that women inclusivity in governance is key to both the 10th National Assembly and Federal Government generally as what was lost on women inadequate representation through election , has been gained through appointments , courtesy of President Bola Tinubu.

He further informed the British envoy that the 2022 electoral act , would be amended for more transparency and credibility of the electoral process where every vote counts.