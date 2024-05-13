Comprehensive medical insurance for cancer, other patients

L-R: Head of Operations, Leadway Health HMO, Dr. Gideon Anumba; Special Adviser (Health) to Governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi; Co-Founder and Chairman, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital, Mr. Bolaji Odunsi; Co-Founder and CEO, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital, Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi and Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Health HMO, Dr. Olatokunbo Alli at the official unveiling of comprehensive healthcare partnership between Marcelle Ruth and Leadway Health HMO, in Lagos.

• As Marcelle Ruth, Leadway, partner on affordable care

By Chioma Obinna

To end out-of-pocket spending and increase Nigeria’s cancer survivor rates, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital and Leadway Health last week unveiled comprehensive medical insurance for patients.

Announcing the partnership at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of Marcelle Ruth, Mr. Bolaji Odunsi, explained that the partnership was designed to revolutionise healthcare delivery by providing comprehensive medical insurance for patients seeking world-class cancer treatment. Odunsi said the hospital’s operations are driven by cutting-edge technology, a dedicated team of experts, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, combined to deliver comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Continuing, he said:: Through comprehensive health insurance coverage provided by Leadway Health HMO, we can alleviate the financial burden often associated with cancer treatment, ensuring that patients can focus on their recovery without the added stress of financial constraints.

“This partnership not only enhances Marcelle Ruth’s ability to deliver affordable cancer treatment but also reaffirms its commitment to prioritising the well-being and financial security of every individual seeking care at the facility.”

Noting that early detection saves lives he said chronic conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, stroke, dementia and cancer, he said detected early, can be ameliorated or avoided completely.

“For the record, cancer, which has potentially the worst outcome, has the least likelihood of occurrence. Our screening service records show that cancer was detected in only 0.4 per cent of patients.

“To achieve a commendable health goal, it is recommended that a yearly 360 review of lifestyle and physical conditions is done. The yearly 360 self-check will include the following: Physical health such as weight, heart rate, blood pressure checks, Tests including blood, urine and stools, scans which comprise of different imaging examinations along with periodic checks.”

Speaking on the partnership, Olatokunbo Alli, chief executive of Leadway Health HMO, said the duo are pioneering a new standard of excellence in healthcare, with a focus on innovation, affordability and compassion.

He said in partnership with Marcelle Ruth, they would provide Comprehensive Health Insurance which will cover general benefits including telemedicine and teleconsultation, hospitalisation benefits, maternity, immunisations, major diseases and many more which are properly explained and arranged in the Comprehensive Health Insurance Brochure.

“We believe that by leveraging our collective strengths and resources, we can make a tangible impact in the lives of those who need medical care and by so doing, contribute to building a healthier, more resilient society.”

There was a facility tour of the hospital’s radiology and cancer treatment facility with specialised rooms tailored to specific diagnostic and therapeutic needs, including a mammogram room, a CT scan room, an X-Ray room, an ultrasound room, and a modern laboratory.

Two operating theatres, an eight-bed chemotherapy suite, and a radiotherapy centre equipped with a linear accelerator and brachytherapy capabilities.

Speaking during the tour, Odunsi said: “In addition to its advanced medical equipment, the founders are joined by an exceptional team of highly-skilled personnel, including consultant medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, family physicians, radiation therapists, nurses, pharmacists, imaging technicians, laboratory scientists, nutritionists, counsellors and health-care administrators, who work together to treat and care for patients.”

He said the hospital offers patients unparalleled comfort and privacy. “The facility houses fifteen private en-suite rooms for inpatients, ensuring a serene and supportive environment throughout their treatment journey.

Odunsi who expressed his pride in the facility’s achievements, said their mission was to redefine cancer care in Nigeria by providing accessible, world-class treatment options.

He also emphasised the accessibility and affordability which Marcelle Ruth provides, adding that there was no need for Nigerians to travel abroad for any type of treatment including cancer treatments.

“Marcelle Ruth is determined to shape the future of cancer care in Nigeria and beyond with a commitment to good quality of care, Odunsi stated.

He said periodic testing and examinations to combat any type of cancer, especially in certain criteria of people, was very necessary “1 out of 4 men will be diagnosed to have prostate cancer, so it is essential for men to come in to test for prostate cancer especially when close to and above the age of 40”

He said: “Stem cell transplantation, also known as bone marrow transplantation, offers a promising avenue for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

“This innovative procedure involves the transplantation of healthy stem cells to replace damaged or diseased cells in the bone marrow, thereby restoring the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells and effectively combat cancer.”

Odunsi further emphasized Marcelle Ruth’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of cancer care, ensuring patients have access to the most advanced and effective treatment options available.