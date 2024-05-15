CNG initiative will impact on 25,000 auto technicians – FG

Minister of Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

By JohnBosco Agbakuru & Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government said its Compressed Natural Gas CNG initiative will transform the lives of 25,000 Nigerian auto technicians, and hence, revolutionize the auto industry.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha announced this at a stakeholder event hosted by the Presidential CNG Initiative and factory assembly tour in Lagos on Wednesday.

While she described it as a game-changer for the country’s auto industry that will provide gainful employment opportunities for thousands of technicians, the minister said the initiative is a “beacon of hope and one set out to revolutionise the nation’s transport sector and to create opportunities for economic growth and citizens’ employment.”

The event is coming just two days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mandated all government ministries, departments, and agencies to begin the procurement of compressed natural gas-powered vehicles.

The Minister commended the initiative’s commitment to upskilling and training 25,000 auto technicians, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the Presidential CNG Initiative and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

She said her Ministry will not only serve as the custodian of labour data, ensuring that every job created and every skill imparted contributes to empowerment and progress but also deploy proper metrics to track the jobs created by the initiative, bringing together artisan associations and unions to achieve the 25,000 technician target.

The initiative aims to introduce 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and provide 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing vehicles, stimulating economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and promoting a cleaner environment.

With a projected $2.5 billion investment by 2027, the Presidential CNG Initiative is poised to drive Nigeria towards a sustainable and prosperous future, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

“This journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future, collaboration is key. I am proud to highlight the collaboration between the Presidential CNG Initiative and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“Furthermore, I want to emphasize the role of the Labour Ministry in bringing together artisan associations and unions. These associations and unions are the backbone of our workforce, and by uniting them, we can amplify our efforts towards achieving the 25,000 technician target set forth by the Presidential CNG Initiative

“Our ministry serves as the custodian of labour data, ensuring that every job created, every skill imparted, is not just a statistic but a step towards empowerment and progress. Moreover, I want to address a fundamental issue that often plagues government-led initiatives – the lack of proper metrics to measure their impact. Historically, governments have been involved in numerous job creation programs, yet the true extent of their success is often overshadowed by inadequate measurement and reporting,” said Onyejeocha.

The Minister further expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu the government is committed to a paradigm shift.

She said: “We recognize the importance of accountability and transparency in governance. That is why we are determined to not only create meaningful change but also to showcase our achievements with pride.

“As we embark on this journey together, it’s imperative that we keep proper track of the jobs our programs create. The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is committed to this task, ensuring that the impact of initiatives like the Presidential CNG Initiative is not just measured in numbers but in the lives transformed.”