Clergy urged to prioritise governance, social issues

A faith-based organisation, Priests Peace and Justice Initiative, PPJ, has urged religious leaders to give priority to socio-economic issues affecting Nigeria, saying the clergy are key to addressing current challenges in the nation.

PPJ, which is the social arm of a religious organisation, Palace of Priests Assembly, PPA, said through its 2024 General Overseers Summit, spiritual fathers could discuss methods by which the citizenry could be empowered to make profitable decisions for the country.

Resident Pastor of PPA, Pastor Joe Igbuzor, explained that if Nigerians were armed with knowledge, they could differentiate between right and wrong, ensuring that leaders do the right things.

Igbuzor, who is also the Liaison Officer for PPJ in South-West, stressed that if clergymen were empowered, they could engage government and also encourage the populace to participate in governance.

His words: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the third General Overseers Summit 2024. It is part of the Shun Corruption Project supported by John D. and Catherine T. of MacArthur Foundation.

“PPJ is implementing the Mobilizing Christians Against Corruption in Nigeria, MOCAC project, otherwise known as Shun Corruption Project. The essence of the general overseer summit is to come together, think of establishing the social arm of the church. This has become necessary because the church has a dual mandate which is: feeding the people spiritually and physically. If Pentecostal churches speak about prosperity, we also have to think about empowering people. The only way that can be done is through the social arm of the church.

‘Therefore, the General Overseer Summit is an assembly of general overseers across the country. We intend to use one day to look at issues and how people can be empowered. Also, a lot of people do not have knowledge about the social arm of the church. For instance, the Roman Catholic Church has the Justice, Development and Peace Commission.

“There is a reverend father who is in charge of the commission, and he does not preach. In PPJ, we are empowering people with the knowledge they need to move the nation forward. During the anti-corruption day, churches preached anti-corruption messages on the pulpit. If people are armed with knowledge, they can differentiate between right and wrong.

“We participated as election observers in the last general elections in Nigeria. We were registered and accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and we participated in 26 states. Meaning, as a body, we have presence in 26 states of the federation.

“We have promised that we can help churches that want to establish a social arm to facilitate it. We can help them put the structure in place, so that it can grow from there. For those schools that have also commenced a shun corruption club, we can help them to properly put those structures in place.

“We wanted to do this programme immediately after the election because if pastors and general overseers are empowered, in their own little way, they can engage government, including local government chairmen in letting them know how they can do better. They can also encourage Nigerians to participate in governance.”