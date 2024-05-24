Class, elegance, thrills as Vanguard Personality of the Year Award holds today

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Sunday Editor

The annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Award will take place today in Lagos.

Scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, the event will be attended by distinguished persons from the public and private sectors, the entertainment industry, captains of industry, and statesmen among others.

It promises to be an atmosphere of celebrating remarkable achievements in various sectors.

Class, elegance, knowledge, power, wisdom, and many more will converge at the gathering, which has emerged as one of the foremost corporate awards in the nation.

This year’s edition, which, is the 12th since its inception, will be a platform to recognise men and women, who have distinguished themselves with outstanding contributions to national development.

The honours list consists of a galaxy of stars, who would shine bright like diamonds for making life easier for the average Nigerian in various ways.

According to the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba, “The philosophy of the award is to recognise and celebrate excellence, national pride and service to humanity.”

The ceremony commences at 5.00p.m with a red- carpet.

Past award recipients include former and serving presidents, governors, captains of industry, elder statesmen, businessmen, and ordinary Nigerians who have positively impacted humanity and expatriates.