Clark accuses Ganduje, Damagum of working with Wike to sabotage Fubara

Clark

By Henry Umoru

South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has taken a swipe at the national chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, and acting national chairman Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Amb. Umar Damagum, accusing them of planning with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to sabotage Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The Ijaw national leader also called on both the National Working Committee, NWC, the National Executive Committee, NEC, of both parties and stakeholders to call both Ganduje and Damagum to order.

In a letter addressed to chairmen of the two parties, the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, urged them to call Wike to order.

Clark, who wondered why Ganduje had chosen to deal with a caretaker committee of APC loyal to the former Rivers State governor, knowing full well that there was an existing elected executives and pushing it behind the background.

According to him, the support given to Wike by both party chairmen had made him courageous enough to intimidate and anger Rivers State governor and the government.

The letter letter reads: “As a patriotic old statesman, I strongly believe I should address this letter to you to call to order FCT Minister, Chief Wike, because he is dancing naked in the open market in the politics of madness in Rivers State, with one leg each in the two parties.

‘’I know both of you are fully aware and involved in the political crisis in Rivers State, which is caused by Wike who is controlling the two parties in Rivers State, particularly the PDP.

“I strongly advise both of you to withdraw from the madness of politics of Rivers State to avoid the dangerous crisis facing Rivers State, one of the most important states producing the resources used to sustain the economy of this country.”