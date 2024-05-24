Children’s Day: Let’s unite to leave a peaceful future for our kids – Rev Hayab

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Nigeria marks this year’s Children’s Day, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, has called on parents, guardians, and stakeholders to unite towards leaving a peaceful future for the nation’s children.

Speaking at an event organized by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in partnership with Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, Rev. Hayab emphasized the critical need for collective efforts to build a more peaceful and united Nigeria, where children can grow and thrive.

According to Rev. Hayab, “We must work towards bequeathing a peaceful and united Nigeria for our children. Parents and society are tasked with the noblest responsibility in life, which is raising and training children who are the future of our families and society.”

He further stressed that the future of our family, society, and nation is dependent on the quality of life and values we instill in the younger generation.

“Education has the potential to reduce global inequalities, drive economic progress, and above all, build a more peaceful and stable world,” he added.

The event, which took place at the NTA Arena in Garki, Abuja, featured various activities, including match past, dance, drama, and poetry, which created a fun-filled atmosphere for the children and entertainment for the guests.

Over 20 schools drawn from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs participated in the event, which was graced by various civil society organizations, children-focused foundations, government officials, and captains of industries.

In her remarks, the General Manager, Entertainment, and Program Director of NTA, Madam Tani Ajayi, who represented the Director-General of the station, Salisu Abdul Hamid Dembos, welcomed and appreciated all guests for honoring the invitation.

She emphasized that NTA is and will continue to be a children-friendly station, representing the interests of children in their programming. Madam Ajayi also called on parents to create a conducive environment for their children, saying, “Time is the best thing we can give to our children, attending to their concerns and interests.”

Other dignitaries at the event echoed the need for unity, peace, and education to build a brighter future for Nigeria’s children.

The event served as a reminder of the importance of investing in the nation’s children, who are the future leaders and citizens of Nigeria.

As the country marks Children’s Day, stakeholders have been urged to prioritize the welfare, education, and development of children, to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria for generations to come.