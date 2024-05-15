Chelsea move sixth place after 2-1 win at Brighton

Gallagher, Palmer, and Jackson

By Biodun Busari

Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League game at the American Express Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku gave the Blues a thrilling win in the push to secure Europa League qualification for next season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now sixth on the EPL table with 60 points thanks to Manchester United’s victory against Newcastle United.

In the 86th minute, though, chaos arrived as the Blues’ captain Reece James was shown a straight red card for a kick-out on Joao Pedro that reduced the Blues to 10-men.

With 10 minutes of stoppage time added, Brighton went on an attacking tear – giving Danny Welbeck the momentum to find the back of the net in the 97th minute.

Chelsea did hold on, though, despite the recklessness from James that put them in an uncomfortable and dangerous spot to close out the match.