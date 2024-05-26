Charter of Equity: Imo North deserves governor in 2027 – Elder statesman

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- An elder statesman, from Imo East Senatorial District, Architect Amaugo Ugorji, on Saturday said he would not be disturbed if Imo North Senatorial District, produced the next Imo governor in 2027.

Architect Ugorji stated this to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the controversies surrounding the Imo charter of equity.

However, he said he was aware of the position of his zone (Imo East) on the change of equity, among other contentious issues surrounding the agreement.

However, he said: “But my ultimate goal is to see good governance, regardless of the governor’s origin. I will not oppose the potential reemergence of former governor Ikedi Ohakim, even though Ohakim hails from Okigwe Zone. Because of his performance during his previous term, I have nothing against Ohakim. If he becomes the governor, that’s okay because I have seen part of the good things he has done.

“Everybody has areas that need to be cleaned up and straightened, but I acknowledge the good ones he did. So, if, by some circumstance, he becomes governor again, I’m not going to be angry, I wouldn’t mind. At least one area I’m sure the state will benefit is coming back as one of the cleanest cities in the country.”

“Having served a full term as governor, Ohakim is constitutionally limited to only one more term. I am okay with who governs me at any level as long as the environment is conducive for a fair practice. And for Ikedi Ohakim, I don’t have a problem with him. He is a good person, and I don’t have a problem with him becoming governor again,”he said.