CGE Africa partners LAMATA on age awareness public transportation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-government organization, Centre for Gender Economics in Africa,, CGE in partnership with Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA is championing age awareness in public transport service provision for older women.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of CGE Africa, Ms. Uchenna Idoko, during an advocacy visit to LAMATA. The collaboration was aimed to enhance the mobility of the elderly as well as accessibility and comfort in order to improve the overall quality of life.

According to Idoko, the primary objective of this visit was to initiate discussions with the agency on a potential collaboration to champion age awareness in public transport service provision for older women.

She highlighted challenges faced by older women, including difficulties in meeting family members, accessing essential services in distant locations, including primary healthcare centers, and maintaining social connections, all of which can contribute to feelings of isolation and depression.

“Our primary request at this meeting was to prioritize the needs of older women. This included advocating for priority seating, ticketing, and enhanced care services tailored to older persons.

Idoko also shared plans to create a short film as part of our advocacy efforts, intending to visually communicate the importance of addressing mobility issues older women face and promoting inclusivity in public transport services.

Providing an overview of LAMATA’s operations, Head, Bus Systems and Service Specialist, Dr. Olukemi Amure, said that the services and operations of the LAMATA are geared towards encouraging inclusivity for women within the agency.

She highlighted the agency’s gender equality policy, the prioritization of women in top positions, and the development of a web-based tool to prevent sexual harassment on buses and at bus stations.

Amure mentioned LAMATA’s focus on employing female drivers, tickets, and inspectors with flexible working arrangements during pregnancy. She emphasized the agency’s commitment to prioritizing persons with disabilities, women, and older people.

Amure also pointed out some of the efforts by the state government to improve public transport services, particularly regarding bus drivers and ground staff training. She emphasized that their training programs prioritize seating for older persons, pregnant women, and individuals with disabilities.

Additionally, she highlighted a significant project undertaken by LAMATA aimed at reforming public transport in Lekki, Lagos. This project involves integrating smaller buses into remote roads and utilizing high-capacity buses on express routes. She expressed gratitude for the feedback provided by CGE Africa regarding mobility issues faced by older persons, noting that it would contribute valuable insights to inform the ongoing project.