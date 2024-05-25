Cervical Cancer: NPHCDA targets over 288,000 girls for HPV vaccine in Kogi

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) is targeting more than 288,000 girls for the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine against Cervical Cancer in Kogi beginning May 27.

Mr Mohammed Bala, the Technical Assistant on HPV Introduction, John Snow Incorporated (JSI), made the disclosure in an interview in Lokoja on Saturday.

Bala explained that on May 27, NPHCDA and John Snow Incorporated (JSI) through the HPV Vaccine Acceleration Programme Partners Initiative (HAPPI) project, would be there to provide the needed technical support.

He said that the week-long programme is targeting girls between the ages of nine and 14 years, who are said to be vulnerable to cervical cancer.

He defined cervical cancer as a deadly disease that takes about 10 years to manifest and once not detected early for treatment, it can kill the patient.

He explained that “this is why the Federal Government and concerned partners are out to ensure that innocent young girls are protected at early age against the disease.

“As we commence the immunisation exercise in Kogi on Monday, May 27, we hope to go round the 21 local government areas with the HPV vaccine for the targeted girls.”

He urged parents and guardians, religious and community leaders and other stakeholders to endeavour to sensitise and mobiles the girls to come out for the HPV vaccine to live a healthy life.(NAN)