Catholic priest, Gbuzuo, kidnapped in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

A popular Catholic priest in Onitsha Archdiocese of Anambra State, Rev Father Basil Gbuzuo had been kidnapped.

The incident happened at the busy Nkpor- Obosi road and the kidnappers are yet to demand for ransom.

Fr. Gbuzuo is renowned for his powerful prayers and miracles in the whole of Anambra State.

His prayers and miracles have transformed many lives, from the path of destruction, abject poverty to fulfillment and abundance, in all area of their lives.

Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev Fr Prudentius Aroh, in a statement said the Archbishop Valerian Okeke has called for prayers for the release of Fr. Gbuzuo.

The statement by Fr Aroh read: “With sadness, we write to inform the general public of the kidnap of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Basil Gbuzuo. The sad incident occurred yesterday morning, Wednesday, 15’h May, 2024 along Eke Nkpor-Obosi bypass about 8am.

“He is a priest in residence at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Ogidi. Until now, the abductors have not established any contact with anybody.

“His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian M. Okeke, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, invites all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of the priest as we intensify our efforts to ensure his freedom.

“We commend our brother, Fr. Basil, to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his kidnappers”.