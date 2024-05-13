Catholic Church urges cautions against AI

By Luminous Jannamike

The Catholic Church in Nigeria has urged caution against the increasing reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that it could lead to a loss of human touch and empathy.

This warning was sounded yesterday as the Church rounded off the World Communications Week in Abuja.

In his homily at St. John Catholic Church, Mararaba, Bishop Ajang emphasized the importance of integrating human emotions, desires, and dreams with technology.

He warned that AI must not replace human beings, but rather complement their abilities.

According to Bishop Ajang, Bishop of the Lafia Diocese, “Artificial Intelligence is transforming the world of information and communication, affecting everyone, not just professionals.

”We must acknowledge the excitement and confusion that come with rapid innovation and take necessary precaution.

“The Church recognizes the power of media as gifts that can foster human progress and development, but also warns of their potential risks if not approached with discernment and responsibility. “Starting with the heart, Pope Francis emphasizes the importance of the human heart, symbolizing freedom, decision-making, integrity, and unity. We must engage our emotions, desires, and dreams, and encounter God in the inward place of our heart.”