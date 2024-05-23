Capital market solicitors to hold annual business summit

By Innocent Anaba

The Capital Market Solicitors Association, CMSA, will hold its annual business summit in Lagos, to create discourse on innovative financial instruments and encouraging market participants to think creatively.

Chairman of CMSA, Mr. Odiaka Iweze, addressed newsmen, yesterday, added that the summit will afford participants the opportunity to adopt new technologies and financial products that can deepen the capital market, attract investment, and enhance overall efficiency.

He added that the event slated for June 6, 2024, in Lagos, has as theme, “Revolutionizing the Nigerian Capital Market Through Innovative Financial Instruments for Sustainable Development,” and will focus on transforming Nigeria’s economic landscape through strategic financial innovations.

According to him, “The 2024 ABS is poised to be a pivotal event as Nigeria navigates through the challenges of global financial volatility and local economic dynamics.

“It aims to spark significant discussions on the utilization of innovative financial instruments to adopt sustainable growth and resilience in the capital markets.

“On the theme, Nigeria’s economic landscape is facing significant pressures, including fluctuating oil prices, foreign exchange instability, and the need for increased foreign investment. These issues underscore the urgency for innovative financial solutions that can support sustainable development goals and stabilize our economy.

“The ABS will assemble thought leaders, policymakers, and practitioners from across the capital markets sector to explore these challenges and opportunities.

“This theme aims to create discourse on innovative financial instruments, encouraging market participants to think creatively and adopt new technologies and financial products that can deepen the capital market, attract investment, and enhance overall efficiency.

“The theme also reflects a forward-thinking approach, demonstrating that the CMSA is not only focused on immediate market issues but also on long-term sustainability and growth.

“The summit will open with an interview-style fireside chat on the “Effect of Recent Reforms on Capital Raise for Sustainable Development in the Capital Market” featuring an industry expert.

“The keynote address will be delivered by a renowned expert in the capital markets space and will dwell on the general theme – revolutionizing the Nigerian Capital Market through innovative financial instruments for sustainable development,” he added.