Can Funke Akindele consolidate on her wins tonight?

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

All eyes will be on the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, tonight as African movie stars and stakeholders throng there to see which movie and actor that will win the trophies as Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards,AMVCAs, holds.However, some nominees are already tipped as potential winners no matter how one wants to look at it. And one of such nominees is star actress Funke Akindele best known as “Jenifa’s Diary” star.

The actress is reputed to be the most awarded Best Actress in Comedy category at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA, right from the inception. It’s on record that the comic actress has won the coveted award a total of five times in the past, establishing her role as a queen of comedy as well as solidifying her respectable place in the Nigerian movie industry.

At the second edition of the AMVCA in 2014, Akindele won the Best Actress in Comedy for her role in the 2013 movie, “The Return of Sheri Koko.” Also, in the 2016 and 2017 editions, the actress repeated the feat, winning her second and third AMVCA awards for Best Actress in Comedy for her role as Jenifa in “Jenifa’s Diary.” Not done yet, the star actress came back in 2020 to win the Best Actress in Comedy award again for her performance in “Moms at War.”

She clinched her fifth Best Actress in Comedy award in 2022 for her stellar performance in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga.” And this year, the producer of the highest grossing movie in Nigeria, “A Tribe Called Judah” is back again to consolidate on her wins.

She’s nominated in the Best Lead Actress category for role in her movie, “A Tribe Called Judah.” This time , the Jenifa Diary’ star, will have the likes of Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge), Lucie Debay (Omen), Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade), Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi), Kehinde Bankole (Adire), Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata) and Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel) to beat in order to clinch the award for the sixth times. Can she pull through?

Looking at the strength and performances of other contenders, it would be difficult to conclude Akindele will easily coast home to victory. For instance, Ireti Doyle’s stellar performance in the Netflix TV Series and first horror series from Nollywood, “The Origin: Madam Koi Koi”is one to be applauded. Critics described her role as ‘Madam Superior’ in the movie as the best portrayal that the 56-year-old actress has given in recent times and it’s not unlikely that she’s a potential winner of the award. Just as one cannot overlook the strength and performances of the likes of Adaobi Dibor, Kehinde Bankole and Segilola Ogidan which pose a serious threat to Funke Akindele’s clinching the coveted award.

From the look of things, one should expect nothing less than stiffer competition in this category.

Best Overall movies

Tolu Ajayi’s full-length debut movie ‘Over the Bridge’ which bagged a total of 12 nominations in all, is expected to cart away some of the major awards tonight, having been travelling around the world in recent times.

In fact, it was the opening movie at the ongoing New York African Film Festival, NYAFF, and critics are certain that “Over the Bridge” which bagged other nominations including Best Writing In A Movie, Best Director, Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, Best Supporting Actor (Ropo Ewenla), Best Supporting Actress (Joke Silva), and Best Lead Actress (Segilola Ogidan), will definitely spring surprise tonight, even as its close rivals , “Breath of Life” and Yoruba epic “Jagun Jagun ”, two streaming platforms, Prime Video and Netflix’s commissioned films which secured 11 and 10 nominations respectively are not to be ignored.

Both films received nominations for Best Cinematography and Best Director like “Over the Bridge.” But other movies that are equally strong contenders for Best Overall Movie crown include, “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti”, “Blood Vessel”, “A Tribe Called Judah”, “The Black Book” and “Mami Wata.” Whatever may be the case, let the best movie carry the day even though all the nominated movies are potential winners.

Best Lead Actor

This appears to be between two admirable thespians, Wale Ojo (Breath of Life), and Stan Nze (Afamefuna), who gave outstanding performances in their nominated movies. But contenders are tipping Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun-The Warrior) to clinch the award. Away from Wale Ojo or Stan Nze, critics also are rooting for Gabriel Afolayan following his charisma and ability to connect with the audience in “This is Lagos.” However, one cannot rule out the possibility that the likes of Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book), Gideon Okeke (Egun), David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel) and Marc Zinga (Omen) leave everyone in awe. Stan Nze’s win would be historic, and one’s sense is that things are breaking for the role interpreter, who won the same award in 2022.

In the Best Supporting Actor/Best Supporting Actress in Drama categories, the nominees are no less strong forces in their own right. For many, they have proved their mettle overtime, and whoever wins this coveted award tonight is capable of standing tall in any award show across the globe.

Meanwhile activities preceding today’s show commenced yesterday with a cultural night and nominees party. It climaxes tonight with awards presentations, head-turning ensembles and red carpet events.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, expressed her excitement about the event, stating that the award ceremony has enjoyed immense growth and recognition since its inception in 2013. The 10th AMVCA will see winners emerge from 25 categories comprising 16 non-voting, 9 audience voting categories, and recipients of 2 recognition awards – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.