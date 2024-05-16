CAC boss demands better service, threatens sanctions 

…Gives ultimatum to service providers to improve or face consequences

By Victoria Ojeme

The Registrar-General and CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Magaji, SAN, has put the Commission’s service providers on notice, demanding improved performance in line with global best practices or face punitive sanctions.

Addressing a meeting with all service providers working for the CAC’s online Companies Registration Portal (CRP) platform today, Magaji charged them to provide better quality services, emphasizing the need to abide by set work plans and timelines to close any identified gaps.

The CAC chief pledged to offer the needed support and cooperation to enable the providers optimize their performances but made it clear consequences await those who fall short of expectations.

“We cannot continue to accept subpar service delivery. Either you meet our requirements or be prepared to face appropriate sanctions,” Magaji stated.

The service providers, which include website hosts, data security firms, call centres, mobile services, data centres, application managers, e-filing developers and others, took turns enumerating their strengths and weaknesses while pledging strict adherence to the CAC boss’s directives.

Some, however, offered suggestions for short and long-term solutions they believe would improve the Commission’s overall performance benchmarks.

Speaking on behalf of the providers, Chike Okoye, Head of Public Sector at Galaxy Backbone, acknowledged the CAC’s concerns and assured they would brace up to meet their respective responsibilities for the success of Magaji’s administration.