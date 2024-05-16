Business shut down in Yenagoa, as Ijaw honour Isaac Boro

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Shops, markets and other business activities were grounded, on Thursday, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital as the Ijaw nation commemorated this year’s Isaac Boro Day.

It was learned that the same scenario played out at Kaiama, home town of Boro and headquarters of the struggle.

Though banks and other financial institutions were opened for business, they however recorded low customers as thousands of Ijaw led a procession on the major roads of Yenagoa and back to the Ijaw Heroes Memorial Park where the remains of Boro was reburied after it was exhumed from the Ikoyi cemetery in Lagos.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Nimibifa Ayawei who represented Governor Douye Diri, at the event led other Ijaw leaders to lay wreaths at the tomb of Boro.

According to Prof Ayawei, the “act of laying wreaths should not be merely an annual ritual rather a profound renewal of confidentiality and commitment to Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation.”

Others who spoke extolled the ideals Boro stood for and his struggle for equity and justice within the Nigerian federation.